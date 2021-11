The vaccine race continues to heat up as companies seek approval from international regulators. While Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) celebrates its recent authorization from Indonesia’s government and Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) seeks similar approval, early vaccine champion Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) is getting ready to take America’s vaccine response to the next level. The giant of big pharma is gearing up to start shipping out vaccine doses for children between ages five and 11. The company is still waiting on the thumbs up from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), which is meeting this afternoon to discuss giving Pfizer the authorization. While we wait, PFE stock has been rising steadily.

