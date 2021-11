The Litecoin price has moved sideways in the past few days. The correlation between Litecoin and Bitcoin has diverged. The LTC coin could jump by about 17% soon. The Litecoin (LCT/USD) price was in a relatively tight range on Wednesday as investors waited for the Federal Reserve interest rate decision. The coin was trading at $200, where it has been in the past few days. This brings its market valuation to about $13 billion, making it the 17th biggest cryptocurrency in the world.

STOCKS ・ 7 HOURS AGO