Environment

Will Halloween weekend weather be a treat? Not everyone will boo

By Allison Chinchar
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
Halloween weekend looks dry for most across the US, although some may be saying "brrr" instead of "boo." Some trick-or-treaters may need a rain jacket to accompany their costumes, while others may need snow...

fox7austin.com

Big weather changes as rain, coldest air of the season expected

AUSTIN, Texas - Expect some big weather changes in Central Texas as the coldest air of the season and the first November rain event are happening this week. Cold Canadian air is traveling down the Plains and will end up in Texas. At the same time, an upper low is moving in from the West Coast.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Even Colder Tuesday Night

CHICAGO (CBS) — Winds relax Tuesday night and skies clear, allowing temperatures to fall into the 20s area-wide and near freezing right along the Lake Michigan shoreline. (Credit: CBS 2) It will be dry and unseasonably chilly rest of the workweek. The high for Wednesday is 45, Thursday 48. (Credit: CBS 2) Temperatures will moderate through the weekend and into next week. (Credit: CBS 2) A pair of upper-level systems pass over the upper Great Lakes Wednesday night and Thursday, but we are too dry for any precipitation. Another quick system Saturday could build the cloud deck for a time or possibly squeeze out a few sprinkles. Nothing impressive to track. (Credit: CBS 2) Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend. (Credit: CBS 2)
CHICAGO, IL
Ohio Special Election for US House 11

CNN projects that Democrat Shontel Brown will win the 11th district and that Republican Mike Carey will win the 15th District in two special elections for US House seats in Ohio. Both seats were widely expected to remain in the control of the respective parties that previously held them. The 11th District, stretching from Cleveland to Akron, was vacated by Democrat Marcia Fudge when President Joe Biden picked her to be his Housing and Urban Development secretary. The Columbus-based 15th District was previously held by Republican Steve Stivers, who left to lead the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.
OHIO STATE
How to watch Election Day in Virginia and across the country

(CNN) — It's Election Day in America, with a number of high-profile seats up for grabs across the country, most notably the gubernatorial race in Virginia. Voters are also casting ballots for governor in New Jersey, lieutenant governor in Virginia, and mayor in several major American cities, including New York, Boston, Atlanta, Buffalo and Minneapolis, among other races. And while the balance of power isn't expected to shift in Congress, there are also two special elections for the US House in Ohio, plus a special election primary for a House seat in Florida, happening on Tuesday.
VIRGINIA STATE
