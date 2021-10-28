Will Halloween weekend weather be a treat? Not everyone will boo

(CNN) — It's Election Day in America, with a number of high-profile seats up for grabs across the country, most notably the gubernatorial race in Virginia. Voters are also casting ballots for governor in New Jersey, lieutenant governor in Virginia, and mayor in several major American cities, including New York, Boston, Atlanta, Buffalo and Minneapolis, among other races. And while the balance of power isn't expected to shift in Congress, there are also two special elections for the US House in Ohio, plus a special election primary for a House seat in Florida, happening on Tuesday.
