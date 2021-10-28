Will Halloween weekend weather be a treat? Not everyone will boo

CHICAGO (CBS) — Winds relax Tuesday night and skies clear, allowing temperatures to fall into the 20s area-wide and near freezing right along the Lake Michigan shoreline. (Credit: CBS 2) It will be dry and unseasonably chilly rest of the workweek. The high for Wednesday is 45, Thursday 48. (Credit: CBS 2) Temperatures will moderate through the weekend and into next week. (Credit: CBS 2) A pair of upper-level systems pass over the upper Great Lakes Wednesday night and Thursday, but we are too dry for any precipitation. Another quick system Saturday could build the cloud deck for a time or possibly squeeze out a few sprinkles. Nothing impressive to track. (Credit: CBS 2) Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend. (Credit: CBS 2)

CHICAGO, IL ・ 19 HOURS AGO