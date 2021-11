Hi everyone my name is Tim and come from New Zealand. Back in 2013 I lost 22kg and got down to 86kg but unfortunately have put back on all that weight again and now starting back right at the beginning. For years now I have been losing motivation to do anything and sometimes just feel like giving up altogether. But this past week I’ve put myself in a completely different mental space feel heaps better and feel like I’ve got the motivation back from 2013 and doing this for my family. So for anyone who is on a big weight loss journey themselves please add me as a friend and let’s help motivate each other and keep each other going.

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 2 DAYS AGO