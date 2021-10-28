Michter’s 20 Year Bourbon Drops In For November Release

Smooth Ambler’s Old Scout line helped to put the small craft distillery on the map more than 10 years ago. I recounted in my review of the new Old Scout Bourbon how the distillery, after briefly running out of aged MGP stock, resurrected the line in 2019 with a significantly larger, if more youthful, stockpile of whiskey which now patiently ages in their West Virginia rickhouses. With supplies renewed, the distillery decided in 2020 to reintroduce the Single Barrel Old Scout bourbon, a bottle that became a darling of the bourbon obsessed back when few distilleries were offering true single barrels of well-aged bourbon at cask strength. As with the first releases, these bottles are available only at the distillery gift shop in Maxwelton, WV and as private selections at retailers and restaurants around the country (note: labels won’t denote “single barrel” but the name of the individual or retailer selecting the barrel with the barrel number will appear on the back). I got my hands on this gift shop release, dubbed Sarah for the delightful woman who bottled it. At least I hope she’s delightful. As an aside, she appears to be a very prolific bottler since most of my Smooth Ambler bottles from the last decade bear her name. Anyway, on to the tasting.

