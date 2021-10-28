CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michter’s 20 Year Bourbon Drops In For November Release

By Nino Kilgore-Marchetti
thewhiskeywash.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOf the various American whiskeys Michter’s has in its portfolio, one of the rarer ones is the 20 year old bourbon. Last released in 2019, a 2021 edition is now set to debut in November. The Michter’s 20 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon 2021 edition, according to those behind it,...

thewhiskeywash.com

Food Network

What Is Bourbon?

Fraya is a chef and a contributing writer at Food Network. When the United States Congress declared Bourbon a “distinctive product” they recognized the pride distillers take in honoring the traditions and history involved in producing bourbon. There are so many ways to enjoy bourbon in cocktails and recipes, and so much to learn about how bourbon goes from the corn field to your cocktail.
DRINKS
thewhiskeywash.com

Whiskey Review: Jack Daniel’s 10 Year Old

Editor’s Note: This whiskey was provided to us as a review sample by Jack Daniel’s. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.
DRINKS
SPY

Whiskey of the Week: Kentucky Owl’s New Bourbon Is a Great Bottle Anyone Can Afford

Whiskey of the Week is a new review series on Spy. Each week, we’ll review a different bottle, from newly released small-batch bourbons to our favorite cheap well whiskies. The Spirit: The Wiseman Bourbon The Distillery: Kentucky Owl/Bardstown Bourbon Company Birthplace: Kentucky Style: bourbon Proof: 90.8 proof / 45.4% ABV Availability: Nationwide Price: $60.00 Kentucky Owl is a (future) distillery with a long history, but only as far as the name is concerned. The distillery itself, owned by Stoli Group, has yet to release any of its own whiskey, which makes sense considering it isn’t even opening until 2022. Kentucky Owl was created by Dixon Dedman, the fifth-generation...
DRINKS
outsidebusinessjournal.com

Wyoming Whiskey releases Single Barrel Bourbon

KIRBY, WY (October 20, 2021)—Wyoming Whiskey’s Single Barrel Bourbon is available once again. This highly anticipated and exclusive release is the first batch since it last sold out in November 2020. Single Barrel represents the top 1% of bourbon barrels sampled each year by Wyoming Whiskey. Single Barrel is a...
WYOMING, IL
lanereport.com

New Release: Redwood Empire Grizzly Beast Straight Bourbon Whiskey

— Redwood Empire Whiskey announces the release of its first collection of Bottled in Bond whiskey, Redwood Empire Grizzly Beast Straight Bourbon Whiskey. This unique Bottled in Bond expression continues to define Redwood Empire as a notable whiskey producer in the long-standing tradition of American spirits. Grizzly Beast Bourbon was...
DRINKS
Time Out Global

Goose Island Bourbon County Stout Release Day Tasting Experience

Skip Black Friday shopping and experience the latest variants of Goose Island Bourbon County Stout at Time Out Market Chicago during this release day tasting experience that pairs the dark beer with bites from vendors. All participants will recieve a commemorative tasting glass and pours of five Goose Island Bourbon County Stout beers, including the sought-after Proprietor’s Stout and Reserve 150 variants. Each pour is paired with a different dish, including brisket from Soul & Smoke, chicken and waffles from Cleo's and ice cream from Shawn Michelle's.
CHICAGO, IL
lanereport.com

New Release: Red Turkey Wheated Kentucky Straight Bourbon

— New Riff Distilling announced its latest innovative product, a bourbon made from heirloom Red Turkey Wheat that continues the distillery’s passion for unique mashbills not made anywhere else. The limited release Red Turkey Wheated Kentucky Straight Bourbon will be available in limited quantities throughout New Riff’s home market, Kentucky, this November. For more information, visit www.newriffdistilling.com.
DRINKS
thewhiskeywash.com

Latest Booker’s Bourbon Honors Bardstown, The Home Of Booker Noe

Booker’s Bourbon, a premium American whiskey label from Beam Suntory, has unveiled the third and final release under this label for 2021. Known as Booker’s Batch 2021-03 “Bardstown Batch,” it pays homage to the Kentucky town Booker himself considered his home. Booker’s Batch 2021-03 “Bardstown Batch,” according to those behind...
DRINKS
BevNET.com

Hirsch Selected Whiskeys Announces Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Release

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Legendary bourbon brand, HIRSCH Selected Whiskeys, announced the debut of its Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Release in honor of Bourbon Heritage Month this past September, marking the brand’s first-ever Single Barrel to hit the market. A limited batch of just 57 barrels, HIRSCH is thrilled to release this latest expression, a testament to the brand’s ongoing journey to source the best in American whiskey.
KENTUCKY STATE
drinkhacker.com

Review: Smooth Ambler Old Scout Bourbon Single Barrel 5 Years Old (2021)

Smooth Ambler’s Old Scout line helped to put the small craft distillery on the map more than 10 years ago. I recounted in my review of the new Old Scout Bourbon how the distillery, after briefly running out of aged MGP stock, resurrected the line in 2019 with a significantly larger, if more youthful, stockpile of whiskey which now patiently ages in their West Virginia rickhouses. With supplies renewed, the distillery decided in 2020 to reintroduce the Single Barrel Old Scout bourbon, a bottle that became a darling of the bourbon obsessed back when few distilleries were offering true single barrels of well-aged bourbon at cask strength. As with the first releases, these bottles are available only at the distillery gift shop in Maxwelton, WV and as private selections at retailers and restaurants around the country (note: labels won’t denote “single barrel” but the name of the individual or retailer selecting the barrel with the barrel number will appear on the back). I got my hands on this gift shop release, dubbed Sarah for the delightful woman who bottled it. At least I hope she’s delightful. As an aside, she appears to be a very prolific bottler since most of my Smooth Ambler bottles from the last decade bear her name. Anyway, on to the tasting.
DRINKS
thewhiskeywash.com

Whiskey Review: Michter’s 10-Year Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Rye

Editor’s Note: This whiskey was provided to us as a review sample by Michter’s. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.
DRINKS
thewhiskeywash.com

Milam & Greene Release Distillery Edition Batch 2 Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Milam & Greene Whiskey recently released its limited-edition Distillery Edition Batch 2 Straight Bourbon Whiskey, a certified Texas whiskey. The second annual Distillery Edition is pot-distilled by Master Distiller Marlene Holmes in a 300-gallon copper still then bottled at barrel proof. Only nine barrels were blended for this expression. “We...
DRINKS
lanereport.com

New Release: Drexel Dock & Castle Straight Bourbon and Scotch Whiskey

Scotland and America combined into one bottle crafted in Detroit. Introducing Drexel’s Dock & Castle Straight Bourbon and Scotch Whiskey finished in cognac barrels. The finishing provides a depth and richness that cannot be found in other whiskeys. A limited-edition run only 120 bottles per batch. About Eastbank Spirits. Eastbank...
DRINKS
lanereport.com

New Release: O.H. Ingram River Aged Flagship Bourbon

On the water, no matter the size of the fleet, there is only one flagship. That title is reserved for the finest vessel, one that outshines the rest. The same is true of this bottle. Chosen for its extraordinary character, this limited release bourbon is our finest spirit of the year.
DRINKS
lanereport.com

Two Thomas S. Moore bourbons receive master medals

Barton 1792 Distillery bourbons received 10 medals at the 2021 Spirits Business Luxury Masters. Two of those medals were Master medals, awarded to Thomas S. Moore Cabernet Sauvignon Finished Bourbon and Thomas S. Moore Chardonnay Finished Bourbon, both limited extended cask finished bourbons released at the end of 2020. Distillery bourbons also received seven Gold medals and one Silver medal.
DRINKS
thewhiskeywash.com

291 Colorado Whiskey Reveals 3 Offerings For The Fall & Holidays

291 Colorado Whiskey recently announced the return of three unique whiskeys: 291 Bad Guy Colorado Whiskey, 291 HR Colorado Bourbon Whiskey and 291 Colorado M (Maple) Whiskey. The whiskeys will roll out throughout the fall with Bad Guy already out High Rye on Nov. 6 and Maple on Nov. 22.
COLORADO STATE
lanereport.com

New Release: Boone County Pot Still Bourbon

Boone County Distilling Co. has released its new Kentucky Pot Still Bourbon will be available in its gift shop starting in October. The distillery, which began in the fall of 2015, has been distilling new make in 500-gallon copper pot still that has been nicknamed “The Bear.” The new bourbon release was hand-picked from select barrels that were distilled in the pot still, aged, and bottled by hand.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
thewhiskeywash.com

New Jack Daniel Single Barrel Offering Embraces Really High Proof

The historic Jack Daniel’s Tennessee whiskey brand has a new single barrel offering being announced today that will appeal to lovers of high proof spirits. Known as the Coy Hill High Proof expression, it clocks in on the top end at a staggering 148.3 proof. The new Jack Daniel’s 2021...
LYNCHBURG, TN
thewhiskeywash.com

Blue Run Brings Forward A Bourbon Crafted By Legend Jim Rutledge

Following the Labor Day release of its Golden Rye Whiskey (which already sold out), Blue Run Spirits is now bringing the spicy kick of rye and the skilled hand of distiller Jim Rutledge to a new bourbon. The new Blue Run Kentucky Straight High Rye Bourbon Whiskey is the first...
DRINKS

