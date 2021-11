There are many pleasures of the Rolling Stones’ new box set 40th anniversary edition of “Tattoo You.”. Among my favorite tracks are “It’s a Lie” and “Drift Away,” the latter a cover of Dobie Gray’s 1973 hit. What I didn’t know is that “Drift Away” had an earlier life in the 60s, and that it was written by Mentor Williams, brother of legendary songwriter Paul Williams, whose credits include “Rainy Days and Mondays” and “An Old Fastioned Love Song,” among his many hits. What a family!

