7 Home Decor Trends For 2022 That Will Transform Your Space

By Olivia Marcus
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 3 days ago
I am inspired by little changes in decor every day—and if you’re seeking inspo, I guarantee that these home decor trends for 2022 will leave you and your space feeling refreshed. After spending way more time at home over the last two years than ever expected, it’s safe to say the way a space is decorated has taken on greater meaning in our lives. Living in NYC and working from a tiny apartment means that my bedroom needs to play a large role in my day-to-day beyond just being a place to sleep. I want my room to feel like a larger reflection of my personality as I work, relax and binge-watch Arrested Development !

Sometimes the easiest way to revamp a room is to switch which corners the couch and chair live in. If that doesn’t do the trick, a few clicks through the Urban Outfitters home section might! Mid-century modern furniture was all the rage in 2021 and sleek, retro-inspired pieces will continue to dominate the selection at retailers like Target and CB2.

For spring and summer months, adding floral bedding or woven accessories is the perfect way to bring the sunny elements of the outdoors into your space. You definitely don’t need to live on the beach to incorporate an at home coastal vibe.

However, unique and eclectic styles are slowly taking center stage, which means non-traditional shapes and colors are having a moment! If you want to lean in, a few funky accessories can revamp your mid-century style (I’m sure we all bought a fuzzy boucle chair, didn’t we?) without taking away from the room’s overall flow.

From knotted pillows to frameless asymmetrical mirrors, here are the funkiest 2022 decor trends to revamp your space.

Floral Bedding

There’s nothing better than climbing into fresh clean sheets after spending a long day in the sun—giving your bedding a summer refresh makes the feeling even better. Whether you’re dreaming of a weekend in the country, the Hamptons or just want to bring some girly accents into a city apartment, adding floral bedding will instantly romanticize your space. You can either go all out and get a full floral bedding set or pick accents (like the pillows or fitted sheet) to switch out for a fun pop of pattern.

Reversible Farmhouse Comforter Set

This blue and yellow floral set by Laura Ashley is an easy way to give your bedroom a fresh spring update. The tones are still within the family of colors found in nature so it will compliment any pre-existing design choices.



Reversible Farmhouse Comforter Set $89.99 (was $250)


Buy Now

Pink Pond Floral Fitted Sheet

A great trick for making your bedroom feel new is just by switching out your sheets or pillowcases. This delicate floral fitted sheet set from Hill House is very romantic and perfect for summer.



Pink Pond Floral Fitted Sheet $125


Buy Now

Knotical Accents

Every year, a definitive shape seems to take over Instagram. We all remember when moons were trendy, right? This year, I’m predicting that your feed will be full of people tying the knot. Don’t worry, you won’t be scrolling through 100 wedding photos, but you will be seeing a lot of knot decor accents.

This trend started small with coffee table baubles and is working its way up to pillows and floor ottomans. It’s a fun structure to make your space look more interesting without making a big commitment to a wild shape.

Hyatt Round Velvet Pillow Cover and Insert

This fun accessory comes in six colors and is currently on sale at Wayfair. Swap out your regular throw pillows for one of these knot pillows to be the certified trendy person in your friend group.



Hyatt Round Velvet Pillow Cover and… $49.99 (was $60)


Buy Now

Knot Pillow

This pillow may not be comfortable to lay on, but it sure will look chic sitting on your couch (in all 11 colors).



Knot Pillow $125


Buy Now

Leather Weave Chairs

I work from home and I’ll admit that I spent quite a lot of time sitting around. For that reason, I love when something cool and comfortable comes back in style. I simply can’t get enough of the ever-practical leather weave chairs.

Leather weave chairs have started to gain popularity again with the resurgence of mid-century modern furniture. While the design is consistent, they come in quite a few different silhouettes. You can use them as dining chairs, an office chair or a low-slung accent chair in the living room.

Eritrea 23.3” Wide Lounge Chair (Set of 2)

This set of two woven lounge chairs make the ultimate living room accent chairs. Now is also a great time to buy them because they are 40 percent off on Wayfair. The style comes in either brown or white faux leather.



Eritrea 23.3” Wide Lounge Chair (Set… $339.99 (was $599.99)


Buy Now

Leni Solid Wood Side Chair

Give your dining space an upgrade with these mid-century style woven dining chairs . This pair of chairs comes in camel or brown faux-leather.



Leni Solid Wood Side Chair $273 (was $440)


Buy Now

Eclectic Dishware

The all-white apartment décor era is slowly coming to an end. The modern and neutral aesthetic is still classic and beautiful but you’ll see more personal decor elements start to take focus in 2022. A fun place to start is by adding eclectic, vintage-inspired dishes to display on your tablescape.

Garden Tile Dessert Plate

These hand-painted plates will bring the life of the outdoors into your home. A few mounted dishes also makes for great wall décor.



Garden Tile Dessert Plate $16


Buy Now

Picasso Earthenware Bowl

A table setting can be a work of art so why not incorporate a little art into the dishes? This Picasso bowl is adorable and one of the many unique dishes from Zara’s home selection.



Picasso Earthenware Bowl $14.90


Buy Now

The Asymmetrical Mirror

A mirror is an essential item, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be fun! Asymmetrical mirrors now comes in vanity or full-length sizes and will be sure to provide a new perspective. Plus, they’re bomb for cool mirror pics. Thank me later!

Klaudia Frameless Asymmetrical Wall Mirror

Move over Anthropologie Primrose mirror , there’s a new silhouette taking over Instagram.



Klaudia Frameless Asymmetrical Wall… $66.99 (was $100)


Buy Now

Irregular Aesthetic Vanity Mirror

This sweet little vanity mirror is guaranteed to make doing your makeup more fun.

Buy: Amazon Irregular Aesthetic Vanity Mirror $10.95

Pendant Light Fixtures

An easy way to make a room appear larger is to bring the focus up. A pendant light fixture is a great way to change your lighting and your mood! If you’re indecisive, consider buying a pendant light and switching between multiple shades so you’ve got options.

Ines Pendant Light Shade

The textured detail of this shade will add a feminine touch to any room. Plus, it’d pair beautifully with crisp white sheets.



Ines Pendant Light Shade $69


Buy Now

Rattan Woven Pendant Light Shade

If you want to add a coastal beachy vibe to your space, rattan accents are an effective way to set the mood.



Rattan Woven Pendant Light Shade $64 (was $99)


Buy Now

Surrealist Candles

Move over Lex Pott candles, a new shape is stepping in. Surrealist candles are a great way to kick your decor game up a notch, especially if you’re sick of the ~unique~ bubble and twist candles that were all over TikTok last year.

Surrealist candles in unexpected shapes are honestly too beautiful to burn, which makes them a longer-lasting decor option than the newest Diptyque scent. Funky candles have evolved from curved bases to legs, busts hands and even faces.

Baby Won’t You Light My Legs? Decorative Wax Candle

These legs will light up the room. Place them on top of a coffee table book (one of Salvadore Dalí’s, perhaps?) to keep the surrealism theme very real.

Buy: Baby Won’t You Light My Legs? Decorative Candle $64.99 (was $75.99)

Baby Won’t You Light My Fingers? Hand Decorative Wax Candle

Give yourself a little serotonin boost by giving this candle a high-five on your way out the door. When it’s unlit, of course!

Buy: Baby Won’t You Light My Fingers? Decorative Candle $54.99 (was $65.99)

