More Lehigh Valley municipalities postpone trick or treat, spooked by forecast
Many Lehigh Valley municipalities that had trick or treat scheduled for Friday night have postponed it due to a spooky forecast.
The forecast is calling for gusting winds and 1-2 inches of rain across the region.
Here are the new scheduled trick or treats for the following municipalities:
- Allentown: 6-8 p.m. Sunday
- Bethlehem: 6-8 p.m. Sunday
- Bethlehem Township: 6-8 p.m. Sunday
- Coplay: 6-8 p.m. Sunday
- Emmaus: 6-8 p.m. Sunday
- Fountain Hill: 6-8 p.m. Sunday
- Freemansburg: 6-8 p.m. Sunday
- Hanover Township, Northampton County: 6-8 p.m. Sunday
- Lower Milford Township: 6-8 p.m. Saturday
- North Whitehall Township: 6-8 p.m. Sunday
- Salisbury Township: 6-8 p.m. Sunday (Salisbury Township police in a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon said the township would stick with the original time, rain or shine, but the township has since rescheduled.)
- South Whitehall Township: 6-8 p.m. Sunday (this bypasses the original rain date of Saturday).
- Upper Macungie Township: 6-8 p.m. Sunday
Several municipalities say trick or treat will go on as scheduled Friday night, rain or shine:
- Coopersburg
- East Allen Township
- Lehigh Township, Northampton County
At least one municipality with trick or treating scheduled for Saturday night also postponed it:
- Whitehall Township: 6-8 p.m. Sunday
Postponements and cancellations in other communities are likely, so check back for updates. To see a full schedule of trick or treat times and Halloween parades, view our list .
