More Lehigh Valley municipalities postpone trick or treat, spooked by forecast

Trick or treat times in the Lehigh Valley continued to be altered by inclement weather. APRIL BARTHOLOMEW/THE MORNING CALL

Many Lehigh Valley municipalities that had trick or treat scheduled for Friday night have postponed it due to a spooky forecast.

The forecast is calling for gusting winds and 1-2 inches of rain across the region.

Here are the new scheduled trick or treats for the following municipalities:

Allentown: 6-8 p.m. Sunday

6-8 p.m. Sunday Bethlehem: 6-8 p.m. Sunday

6-8 p.m. Sunday Bethlehem Township: 6-8 p.m. Sunday

6-8 p.m. Sunday Coplay: 6-8 p.m. Sunday

6-8 p.m. Sunday Emmaus: 6-8 p.m. Sunday

6-8 p.m. Sunday Fountain Hill: 6-8 p.m. Sunday

6-8 p.m. Sunday Freemansburg: 6-8 p.m. Sunday

6-8 p.m. Sunday Hanover Township, Northampton County: 6-8 p.m. Sunday

6-8 p.m. Sunday Lower Milford Township: 6-8 p.m. Saturday

6-8 p.m. Saturday North Whitehall Township: 6-8 p.m. Sunday

6-8 p.m. Sunday Salisbury Township: 6-8 p.m. Sunday (Salisbury Township police in a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon said the township would stick with the original time, rain or shine, but the township has since rescheduled.)

6-8 p.m. Sunday (Salisbury Township police in a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon said the township would stick with the original time, rain or shine, but the township has since rescheduled.) South Whitehall Township: 6-8 p.m. Sunday (this bypasses the original rain date of Saturday).

6-8 p.m. Sunday (this bypasses the original rain date of Saturday). Upper Macungie Township: 6-8 p.m. Sunday

Several municipalities say trick or treat will go on as scheduled Friday night, rain or shine:

Coopersburg

East Allen Township

Lehigh Township, Northampton County

At least one municipality with trick or treating scheduled for Saturday night also postponed it:

Whitehall Township: 6-8 p.m. Sunday

Postponements and cancellations in other communities are likely, so check back for updates. To see a full schedule of trick or treat times and Halloween parades, view our list .