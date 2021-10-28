CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton County, PA

More Lehigh Valley municipalities postpone trick or treat, spooked by forecast

By Stephanie Sigafoos, The Morning Call
 6 days ago
Trick or treat times in the Lehigh Valley continued to be altered by inclement weather. APRIL BARTHOLOMEW/THE MORNING CALL

Many Lehigh Valley municipalities that had trick or treat scheduled for Friday night have postponed it due to a spooky forecast.

The forecast is calling for gusting winds and 1-2 inches of rain across the region.

Here are the new scheduled trick or treats for the following municipalities:

  • Allentown: 6-8 p.m. Sunday
  • Bethlehem: 6-8 p.m. Sunday
  • Bethlehem Township: 6-8 p.m. Sunday
  • Coplay: 6-8 p.m. Sunday
  • Emmaus: 6-8 p.m. Sunday
  • Fountain Hill: 6-8 p.m. Sunday
  • Freemansburg: 6-8 p.m. Sunday
  • Hanover Township, Northampton County: 6-8 p.m. Sunday
  • Lower Milford Township: 6-8 p.m. Saturday
  • North Whitehall Township: 6-8 p.m. Sunday
  • Salisbury Township: 6-8 p.m. Sunday (Salisbury Township police in a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon said the township would stick with the original time, rain or shine, but the township has since rescheduled.)
  • South Whitehall Township: 6-8 p.m. Sunday (this bypasses the original rain date of Saturday).
  • Upper Macungie Township: 6-8 p.m. Sunday

Several municipalities say trick or treat will go on as scheduled Friday night, rain or shine:

  • Coopersburg
  • East Allen Township
  • Lehigh Township, Northampton County

At least one municipality with trick or treating scheduled for Saturday night also postponed it:

  • Whitehall Township: 6-8 p.m. Sunday

Postponements and cancellations in other communities are likely, so check back for updates. To see a full schedule of trick or treat times and Halloween parades, view our list .

Pennsylvania coronavirus update: 10,245 additional cases so far this week as Health Department clears ‘technical issues’

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported that unspecified “technical issues” prevented it from releasing coronavirus reports from the weekend until Wednesday afternoon. A Health Department representative explained that an error occurred during data extraction. Bureau of Epidemiology and technical teams resolved the issue, but the report takes several hours to run each day, so publication ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Democrats, Republicans maintain foothold in 2021 Lehigh County Commissioners election

The status quo appeared to be maintained in Lehigh County government Tuesday night with no sign there would be a turnover of county commission seats along party lines, preliminary election results showed. Though new faces are set to join the board, with 100% of votes counted at about 11:50 p.m. it appeared that Democrats and Republicans both won some races. Incumbent Democrat Geoff Brace won ...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Legendary HIV activist coming to speak at Allentown’s Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center

One of the most important HIV/AIDS activists in American history is coming to the Lehigh Valley. Peter Staley — an early and influential member of ACT UP, New York and a primary figure in the Oscar-nominated documentary “How to Survive a Plague” — will lead a community conversation starting at 6 p.m. Nov. 8 at Allentown’s Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center. Staley will be accompanied on ...
ALLENTOWN, PA
