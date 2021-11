CHICAGO (CBS) — Embattled Northwest Side Ald. James Gardiner (45th) was facing another legal hurdle Tuesday, as he was being sued by a constituent who claims the alderman abused his power and his office to target him. As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported, text messages from Gardiner to a staffer continue to haunt the alderman. The messages are about constituent James Suh. Gardiner tells the employee in the text messages to dig up Suh’s old arrest records. “Maybe that gets leaked,” Gardiner texts. This is all after Suh staged an anti-Gardiner protest in 2019. Now, Suh is suing Gardiner over the texts...

LAW ・ 9 HOURS AGO