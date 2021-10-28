CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trustees to receive design plans for elementary schools, stadiums

By Joseph Brown
 7 days ago
PBK ArchitectsHornet Stadium will connect to the soon-to-be-constructed baseball and softball complex via a pedestrian bridge.

HUNTSVILLE — Design documents for expanded elementary schools are nearing the finish line.

Members of the Huntsville ISD Board of Trustees are expected to be presented with the final design for Estella Stewart Elementary, Huntsville Elementary and Samuel Walker Houston Elementary during its meeting tonight.

The projects are funded by the district’s $127 million bond that was approved by voters earlier this year.

Under plans that were presented with the bond, the three elementary campuses will undergo upgrades and renovations in anticipation for a new grade alignment. Houston-based PBK Architects are planning to add five to six classrooms at each campus, while also repurposing some parts of the facility for classroom use.

During tonight’s meeting, trustees are also expected to receive the final design development documents for the athletics stadium and baseball/ softball complex at the high school.

MEETING INFORMATION

Tonight’s meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. inside the Hawkins Administration Building, located at 441 FM 2821 in Huntsville.

