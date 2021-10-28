CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State Beavers Could Have it Big, This Weekend!

By Associated Press
 6 days ago
(AP) — Oregon State could reach bowl-eligibility for the first time since 2013 with a win over California this weekend....

Pac-12 Division Races Taking Shape Headed Into Final Month

The calendar has flipped to November, signifying the final stretch of college football’s regular season. The Pac-12 has started to sort itself out, with several teams in contention in each division and others already out of the mix. Both divisions have frontrunners, but with this wild season there’s no telling how it might play out. No. 7 Oregon has been the class of the conference and its best chance to earn a College Football Playoff spot. But Washington State is just a half-game back in the North Division, with Oregon State and Washington a game behind. Utah leads the South at 4-1, with a one-game lead over Arizona State and 1 1/2 over UCLA and USC.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Michigan State Spartans Jumps to #5 in AP Top 25 College Football Poll

(AP) — Michigan State has moved up to No. 5 in The Associated Press college football poll and Wake Forest is a top-10 team for the first time in school history. Georgia is a unanimous No. 1 for the fourth straight week in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. The rest of the top four was unchanged from last week, with Cincinnati at No. 2, Alabama at No. 3 and Oklahoma at No. 4. The Spartans jumped three spots by beating Michigan. The last time Michigan State broke into the top five was 2015. In the final AP poll before the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season, Ohio State slipped to No. 6 and Oregon was seventh. No. 8 Notre Dame, Michigan and Wake Forest rounded out the top 10.
MICHIGAN STATE
USC WR Drake London Out for Season With Broken Ankle

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California receiver Drake London will miss the rest of the season with a broken right ankle. The injury likely ends the collegiate career of one of the nation’s top wideouts this season. London was hurt when he was tackled by Arizona cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace as he crossed the goal line late in the first half to score in the Trojans’ victory over Arizona on Saturday night. He had with nine catches for 81 yards and two TDs before he was taken off the Coliseum field on a cart, and he returned to the USC sideline to watch the second half.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Pac-12 Football Action Rundown for the Weekend

(AP) — The seventh-ranked Oregon Ducks return home to Autzen Stadium to play Colorado on Saturday. The last time the Ducks were home, the fans booed quarterback Anthony Brown when the offense stalled. But Brown has performed well overall in the past two games, with a pair of key rushing touchdowns. Oregon coach Mario Cristobal asked fans to stop booing. Colorado has its own issues. The Buffaloes have won just two of their seven games this season and sit near the bottom of the Pac-12 South standings.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Morris Returns, But Sounders Held to 1-1 Draw With Galaxy

SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Morris made his return to the field eight months after suffering a major knee injury as the Seattle Sounders and Los Angeles Galaxy played to a 1-1 draw. Javier “Chicharito” Hernández scored in the 19th minute off a corner kick for the Galaxy, while Seattle’s Raúl Ruidíaz scored on a penalty kick early in the second half after Cristian Roldan was fouled in the box. For the moment, Seattle went one-point clear of Sporting Kansas City and Colorado for first place in the West. Kansas City has two games remaining while both Seattle and Colorado have one. The Galaxy pulled even with Vancouver for one of the final playoff spots.
MLS
George Scores 32, Clippers Rally Late in 4th to Beat Thunder

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul George scored 32 points, Reggie Jackson added 15 and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied from a nine-point deficit late in the fourth quarter to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 99-94. The Clippers trailed 91-82 after Josh Giddey’s jumper with 2:44 remaining before closing on a 17-3 run to improve to 2-4. George, who also had nine rebounds and seven assists, scored eight points during the surge, including a 10-footer with 1:08 left to give LA a 93-92 lead, its first since early in the first quarter. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 28 points, including 15 in the third quarter for Oklahoma City, which led by 16 in the second.
NBA
Pac-12 Looking Strong in AP Pre-season BB Poll

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Five teams from the Pac-12 are in The Associated Press preseason poll for a sixth straight season, led by defending champion Stanford. The Pac-12 is tied for the most ranked teams with the ACC and Big Ten. Stanford sits at No. 3 and Oregon at No. 10, Oregon State 14th, UCLA at 20 and Arizona at 22. Coaches and players throughout the Pac-12 knew well before last season’s NCAA Tournament that they had one of the most talented conferences in the country. Then, Stanford edged Arizona by a point in the NCAA championship game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AP source: Titans’ Henry Has Potential Season-ending Injury

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans may be without NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry for the rest of the season depending on tests Monday checking the severity of an injury to his right foot. Henry was having tests on the foot after finishing a 34-31 overtime win in Indianapolis, according to a person with direct knowledge who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Titans have not commented on the injury. Titans coach Mike Vrabel is scheduled to talk to reporters later Monday afternoon. The two-time NFL rushing champ went to the bench early in Sunday’s game and took his shoe off before returning. Henry finished with 28 carries for 68 yards.
NFL
Portland Eliminates San Jose From Playoff Race With 2-0 Win

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Dairon Asprilla had a striking bicycle kick goal and the Portland Timbers eliminated the San Jose Earthquakes from playoff contention with a 2-0 victory Wednesday night. The victory snapped a three-game losing streak for the Timbers, who are trying to hold on to the fourth spot in the Western Conference with two games remaining. The Earthquakes were in 10th place in the West, coming off a 1-1 draw at home with the Whitecaps on Saturday.
MLS
Gonzaga’s Timme Tapped For AP’s Preseason All-American

(AP) — Drew Timme of Gonzaga is the lone unanimous selection on The Associated Press preseason All-America team. He was joined by Illinois big man Kofi Cockburn, UCLA guard Johnny Juzang, Villanova point guard Collin Gillespie and Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis. Timme was a second-team All-American last season while leading the Zags to the NCAA championship game for the second time. Cockburn looked into leaving for the NBA before returning. Juzang is back after leading the Bruins to the Final Four and Gillespie returns after suffering a knee injury. Jackson-Davis is looking to get the Hoosiers back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016.
COLLEGE SPORTS
World Series Opener Viewers Up 17.5% Over Last Year’s Low

HOUSTON (AP) — Atlanta’s 6-2 victory over Houston in World Series Game 1 drew an average of 10,811,000 viewers on Fox, up 17.5% from the record low of 9,195,000 for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ opening 8-3 win over Tampa Bay last year. The Braves-Astros number was the second-lowest total to start a Series. Fox said Tuesday night’s game averaged 11,077,000 viewers combined for Fox, Fox Deportes for Spanish-language coverage and Fox’s streaming apps. The game was the most-streamed opener at 273,619, an increase of 82%. Before last year, the low for an opener had been San Francisco’s 7-1 win over Kansas City in 2014.
MLB
After Decorated Career, Lloyd will Savor Final Game with US

Carli Lloyd is retiring from soccer after a decorated career that includes two Women's World Cup titles and a pair of Olympic gold medals. She’ll say goodbye when the U.S. team takes the field Tuesday night against South Korea in St. Paul, Minnesota. Lloyd ranks second in the world for most-ever international appearances, playing in 315 career games. She has scored 134 goals with the United States, third most in the history of the women’s team.
SOCCER
College Sports
Football
Sports
Packers Defeat Washington 24-10 for 6th Straight Victory

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers threw touchdown passes to three receivers and the Green Bay Packers defeated Washington 24-10 for their sixth consecutive victory. Washington outgained Green Bay 430-304 but had five separate scoreless trips inside the Packers 30-yard line. That includes back-to-back series that ended inside the 5. Before Sunday, Packers opponents had scored touchdowns every single time they reached the red zone. The Packers haven’t lost since falling 38-3 to New Orleans on the season’s opening Sunday. Washington has lost three straight.
NFL
Yakima, WA
