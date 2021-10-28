CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ike Taylor: Browns have to look at whether Baker is the pilot or a passenger; Father Time has caught up to Roethlisberger

By Bull Fox
92.3 The Fan
92.3 The Fan
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zztXv_0cfhCDX800

Former Steelers cornerback and two-time Super Bowl champion Ike Taylor joined Bull & Fox to talk about Baker Mayfield dealing with his shoulder injury, how the Steelers' defense would defend Baker if he takes the field on Sunday, Ben Roethlisberger's level of play and more.

Comments / 0

Related
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Broncos’ Von Miller Is Seething And Making Threats

Three weeks does not make or break a season, especially early on in a 17-week season. But let's face it, there isn't a whole lot more time for the Denver Broncos to figure this out and right the ship. The first three weeks of the season and the last three...
NFL
The Spun

Browns Have Made Official Decision On Jarvis Landry

The Cleveland Browns have been dealt almost exclusively bad news on the injury front over the past few days. But ahead of tonight’s big game against the Denver Broncos, they made a big decision on star wide receiver Jarvis Landry. On Thursday, the Browns officially activated Landry off injured reserve....
NFL
PennLive.com

Ben Roethlisberger’s last game as Steelers’ starter could be Sunday vs. Broncos

Listen to the latest episode by clicking above -- or on your favorite app including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Podcasts. Stick a fork in him; Ben Roethlisberger is done. Such is the cold-eyed, callous assessment of once-adoring Steelers Nation. Certainly, it is, if you judge by the damning reaction on Twitter in wake of the Steelers’ season-crushing 27-17 loss in Green Bay. This time it wasn’t on the Steelers young and unproven offensive line. The Steelers’ struggles were clearly the result of their 39-year-old, future Hall of Fame quarterback’s rapidly fading skills. Big Ben is but a slight shadow of his former self. He can’t move in Matt Canada’s offense requiring mobility. Worse, he’s missing wide-open receivers down the football. The result, splash plays have been reduced to a trickle. No wonder Mike Tomlin was caught on TV camera’s making moon eyes at the Packers’ Aaron Rodgers from the sidelines. He’s looking for a quarterback, any quarterback, that can be paired with Pittsburgh’s plethora of talented receivers, its promising rookie running back, and a defense that, when it hits its stride and shrugs off a string of nagging injuries, should be as stinging and sack-happy as ever. No wonder the sad yet anxious eyes of Steelers Nation are on Big Ben, waiting, wondering when he’ll be shown a seat on the sideline. Conventional wisdom held that the final curtain on Ben’s career would fall during the Steelers’ bye week later this month. Now, Steelers fans and analysts alike are insisting Ben be shown the door to the showers should he falter against the mediocre Broncos Sunday at Heinze Field. Are we seeing Big Ben’s last game as a starter? Even Mike Tomlin, a Ben believer, conceded Roethlisberger, once so capable of shrugging off pass rushers and eluding pressure, is simply can’t move the way he once did. That’s a huge concession, considering Canada’s offense is predicated on movement. Then again, nothing about this still-young Steelers’ season makes any sense. Sitting Big Ben would be the one thing that makes sense. Endings are hard. Just ask Stephen King. A Hollywood ending for Ben and these Steelers was always fantasy. This isn’t Tinseltown. It’s Pittsburgh. It’s the NFL. No one beats Father Time. Except, of course, Tom Brady. Here now are the valid, inescapable reasons for Ben taking a seat on the bench – plus an impassioned Pittsburgh counterargument to stick with Roethlisberger – all in this ‘pains-me-to-say-it’ edition of your Steelers Update Podcast. And be sure to check out my PennLive column first thing Thursday. It will be packed with plenty of memes depicting Pittsburgh’s shocking displeasure and displeasure with its aging, struggling Steelers’ quarterback.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Person
Ike Taylor
Bleacher Report

7 NFL Starters Likely to Lose Their Jobs Soon

While coaches resist the urge to hit the panic button amid a slow start to the season, they'll make necessary changes to pull their teams out of a rut or replace a weak link on the roster. Every week, clubs have to tweak starting lineups because of injuries, but in...
NFL
FanSided

New England Patriots rumors: 1 Odell Beckham Jr. trade the Browns must consider

Perhaps the ultimate reclamation project for New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick would be trading for and reviving the career of one Odell Beckham Jr. If you are a Patriots fan, you know we’ve done this trade rumor dance many times when it comes to Beckham Jr. dating back to his time with the New York Giants. So, could and would Belichick make those rumors a reality now that the one quarterback the 28-year-old receiver wanted to play for is now leading the way for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?
NFL
brownsnation.com

Ben Roethlisberger Has A Joke For Cleveland Browns Fans

Death, taxes, and Ben Roethlisberger winning in Cleveland used to be the status quo. With the veteran quarterback’s career coming to an end and an emerging Browns team, “Big Ben’s” dominant days are behind him. Still, that doesn’t stop Roethlisberger from firing off a sly crack every now and again.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#American Football#Steelers#Bull Fox
The Spun

Breaking: Browns Announce Decision On QB Baker Mayfield

On Wednesday morning, the Cleveland Browns announced an official decision on starting quarterback Baker Mayfield. He will NOT start Thursday night’s game against the Denver Broncos. Mayfield has been dealing with a significant injury to his non-throwing shoulder that will cause him to miss the game. With Mayfield officially out,...
NFL
The Spun

Tony Dungy Calls Out NFL Referees For Missed Penalty

Former NFL head coach turned NBC analyst Tony Dungy believes the league’s officials missed a blatant penalty in the Browns vs. Steelers game on Sunday. Pittsburgh topped Cleveland, 15-10, on Sunday afternoon. The Browns are now in last place in the AFC North division after entering the year with Super Bowl expectations.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. gets shocking treatment from Baker Mayfield, Kevin Stefanski after loss to Chargers

Odell Beckham Jr. hasn’t quite made an impact worthy of his superstar status on the Cleveland Browns this season, and it appears that his role on the team isn’t getting any better. Even without Jarvis Landry, who is sidelined with an injury, Beckham continues to struggle for production downfield. Baker Mayfield targeted Beckham Jr. just three times in the Browns’ 47-42 road loss in Week 5 against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Has 1-Word Response To Ben Roethlisberger Question

Some would argue the Ben Roethlisberger era in Pittsburgh not only should, but needs to come to an end. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin disagrees. Roethlisberger, 35, has been wildly ineffective through four games this season. He’s completed 64.1 percent of his throws for 1,033 yards and four touchdowns with four picks. The stats don’t quite tell the full story, though.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Steelers’ Chris Boswell’s hilarious reaction to brutal hit that knocked him out of Browns game

What looked like a busted play from the beginning got about as bad as it could get on Sunday for the Pittsburgh Steelers, as they attempted a fake field goal pass for kicker Chris Boswell, in which he got absolutely decked by a Cleveland Browns lineman. It was a scary hit that kept Boswell on the ground for quite some time, but he appears to be okay and even a bit humorous about the whole situation.
NFL
zonecoverage.com

Tony Dungy Calls Out NFL Officials Over Missed Call in Vikings Browns Game

The only consistent, through 4 games, for the Minnesota Vikings has been poor officiating. Each week has seen its fair share of missed calls and mistakes but week fours loss to the Browns takes the cake. A terrible holding call on fourth down in the end zone against Eric Kendricks...
NFL
92.3 The Fan

92.3 The Fan

Cleveland, OH
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Cleveland, including the Browns, Cavaliers, Indians and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/923thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy