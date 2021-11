ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police in St. Louis have identified the victim of a Halloween morning shooting and announced an arrest in the case. Television station KMOV reports that 45-year-old Leeland Ross has been arrested on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter in the Sunday killing of 41-year-old Demetrius Combs. Police say Combs was found shot in the stomach lying on the bedroom floor inside a home in the city’s Academy neighborhood. Police say in arrest documents that Ross and Combs had argued and fought before the shooting and that Ross told investigators that he grabbed a gun and fired shots “out of anger.”

