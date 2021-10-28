CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Future of Computing with Supermicro X12 Servers

itprotoday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTechnology demands by enterprises and individuals worldwide increase as the digital transformation of all aspects of life continues. The generation of massive amounts of data continues to grow, which means new...

www.itprotoday.com

TechRadar

Best Linux server distros of 2021

We feature the best Linux distros for servers, to make it simple and easy to run stable and reliable servers for business. While Windows may be the world's most popular Operating System (OS) for desktop PCs, the world's most popular OS for the internet's web servers is Linux. Usually bundled...
Itproportal

Unlocking the Edge computing opportunity

A fundamental transformation is underway in the UK; one that will bring new opportunities for businesses to innovate and grow across every region. And the driver behind it is edge computing. With businesses under increasing pressure to improve user experience and performance, many are looking towards edge computing as the...
hometownnewsbrevard.com

Intuitive computing

Most of the time, when I get calls for computer help I can usually figure out how to fix things out instinctively. Why? Well because I examine the contents of the different menus looking for the option that will most likely get me closer to my goal (while keeping in mind whatever it is I’m trying to do).
TrendHunter.com

Home Office Data Servers

The TerraMaster 5-Bay D5-300C RAID NAS is a powerful, home office-ready solution for those who require a better way to keep all of their essential data stored exactly as they require. The system features the namesake five-bay setup that enables transfer speeds of up to 5Gbps through USB 3.1 connections with compatibility for Windows and Mac systems. The unit can be used with a range of drives including a number of traditional hard drives as well as solid-state drives (SSD).
AdWeek

Discord: How to Boost a Server on Mobile

Discord allows users to purchase Boosts for their favorite servers, which gives those servers access to additional content and features, such as additional emoji slots and an animated server icon. If you’ve purchased a Nitro subscription on Discord, you receive two server Boosts that you can use to instantly boost your favorite server(s). Nitro subscribers also receive a 30% discount on all future server Boosts. A server Boost costs $4.99 per month, but Nitro subscribers can purchase one for $3.49 instead.
vmware.com

Unable to connect to NFS server.

I'm trying to test Instant Restore feature on my Veeam Server connected to ESXi 7.0 u3 standalone host . The Veeam feature don't works because it can't mount NSF datasore on ESXi host. If I look at vmkernel.log on ESXi host I see this:. NFS: 172: NFS mount 192.168.1.43:/VeeamBackup_w10-eM failed:...
itprotoday.com

High Performance All Flash Ceph Cluster on Supermicro X12 CloudDC Platform

Enterprise storage infrastructure and related technologies continue to evolve year after year. In particular, as IoT, 5G, AI, and ML technologies are gaining attention, the demand for Software-defined storage (SDS) solutions based on clustered storage servers is also increasing; Ceph is a leading SDS solution that enables high performing workloads to run efficiently.
addictivetips.com

How to set up the Ajenti server management tool on Ubuntu Server

Ajenti is a web-based monitoring tool for servers and VPSes. Once installed, Ajenti is able to provide real-time monitoring, a web-based shell for terminal commands, and many other things. In this guide, we’ll show you how to set up Ajenti on Ubuntu Server. Note: Although this guide focuses on Ubuntu...
itprotoday.com

AI Training Workloads Can Be Scaled and Accelerated

Demand for high-performance AI/Deep Learning (DL) training compute has doubled in size every 3.5 months since 2013 (according to Open AI). It is accelerating with the growing number of applications and services based on computer vision, natural language processing, recommendation systems, and more. With the increased demand for greater training...
Neowin

FileZilla Server 1.1.0

FileZilla Server is an FTP server that supports FTP and FTP over SSL/TLS. FTP over SSL/TLS provides secure encrypted connections to the server. FileZilla supports SSL, the same level of encryption supported by your web browser, to protect your data. When using SSL your data is encrypted so that prying eyes cannot see it, and your confidential information is protected. It also supports on-the-fly data compression, which can improve the transfer rates. Unfortunately, the compression setting can have mixed results, so it is advised to use it with care. It is possible for files that are already compressed to be transferred over the network using more than their original data size.
itprotoday.com

GitHub Expands DevOps Tools Universe as Copilot Takes Off

GitHub hosted its Universe 2021 event Oct. 27-28, announcing incremental service enhancements and updates to the widely used DevOps platform. GitHub, which is a Microsoft business unit, also used the event as an opportunity to update developers on the progress it has made with some of its experimental features, notably Copilot. GitHub Copilot uses artificial intelligence to suggest code snippets and functions to developers to help complete an application.
itprotoday.com

Why Office 365 Backup is Essential

Microsoft provides powerful services in Office 365, but a comprehensive backup of your Office 365 data is not one of them. So it's no surprise that 80% of IT pros surveyed say they've experienced data loss in the cloud. With Office 365, it's your responsibility to protect your data, so backup is essential!
itprotoday.com

Amazon, Google and Microsoft Pile On Public Cloud Fortunes

There's no slowing down in sight for the big three public cloud providers, as they all once again reported growth in the third quarter of calendar 2021. Demand for public cloud services continues to grow, as evidenced by the strong revenue gains Microsoft, Google and Amazon reported in their earnings calls this week. The momentum and growth of the public cloud providers is carrying forward from earlier this year, when the big three revealed strong revenue in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
itprotoday.com

Data Warehouse Automation and the Hybrid, Multi-Cloud

A data warehouse automation (DWA) tool can simplify cloud-to-cloud migration scenarios, accelerating the initial work of the migration process. In the same way, a DWA tool can simplify the design, management and maintenance of a data warehouse system in a multi-cloud deployment (that is, spanning multiple cloud service providers), as well as in hybrid (on-premises and cloud) deployments.
addictivetips.com

How to set up a PostgreSQL database server with Webmin on Ubuntu Server

PostgreSQL is a lightweight, advanced databasing tool for Linux and other platforms. It is well supported on Ubuntu, but setting one up and managing it through the terminal can be pretty annoying. There’s a better way you can set up a PostgreSQL database server on Ubuntu. How? With Webmin, the...
austincc.edu

Computer Centers

Student Technology Services provides open computing spaces (known as Computer Centers) to students on 8 campuses. In addition to the technology available for student use within the Computer Centers, the Computer Centers also provide technology that can be checked out by students to support their academic success at Austin Community College.
itprotoday.com

Using Windows 10 Sandbox to Test Potentially Malicious Applications

The Windows 10 Sandbox acts as an isolated environment that can be used for testing potentially malicious code. Nothing run inside the sandbox environment should harm the primary operating system, and the sandbox is automatically reset to a pristine state each time it is used. Even so, there are a few aspects of the Windows 10 Sandbox that may be cause for concern.
itprotoday.com

10 Enterprise Automation Trends to Watch in 2022

Tying in as it does with workplace shifts like AI adoption and digital transformation, enterprise automation was already on the rise when the COVID-19 pandemic hit North America early last year. But as millions moved to remote or hybrid work environments, and organizations looked for new ways to get work done safely, automation adoption ramped up.
