The Future of Computing with Supermicro X12 Servers

FileZilla Server is an FTP server that supports FTP and FTP over SSL/TLS. FTP over SSL/TLS provides secure encrypted connections to the server. FileZilla supports SSL, the same level of encryption supported by your web browser, to protect your data. When using SSL your data is encrypted so that prying eyes cannot see it, and your confidential information is protected. It also supports on-the-fly data compression, which can improve the transfer rates. Unfortunately, the compression setting can have mixed results, so it is advised to use it with care. It is possible for files that are already compressed to be transferred over the network using more than their original data size.

