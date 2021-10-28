Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Randall Cobb Fantasy Outlook After Davante Adams' Injury

Davante Adams was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday and Allen Lazard was placed on the reserve list Tuesday, which comes at an especially bad time with the Packers set to face the Cardinals on Thursday night, given the league protocols around COVID-19 testing. Adams could be cleared to play in time for the game, assuming he doesn't have any symptoms related to his positive test, however he would need to have two negative tests at least 24 hours apart to be clear -- which means the first would have to come no later than Wednesday afternoon. If he is symptomatic, Adams doesn't have enough time to be cleared, it would seem.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO