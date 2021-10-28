Man sentenced to decades in prison for Derby weekend murder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A judge sentenced a man to 30 years behind bars for his role in the death of a tourist on Kentucky Derby...www.wdrb.com
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A judge sentenced a man to 30 years behind bars for his role in the death of a tourist on Kentucky Derby...www.wdrb.com
Well it looks like that young lady is Muslim religion is playing out how it always does. Yes they all should’ve got death. None of this is new in Louisville anymore and we all know who is doing it
Comments / 12