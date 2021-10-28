CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Businessman Ramit Varma Enters LA Mayor’s Race

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Businessman Ramit Varma announced Wednesday he is entering the crowded November 2022 race for mayor of Los Angeles.

Ramit Varma speaks at Banc of California Stadium on Oct. 27, 2021, in Los Angeles. (Getty Images)

Varma rented out Banc of California Stadium, home of LAFC, to announce his candidacy.

Varma joins a field that includes L.A. City Councilmen Joe Buscaino and Kevin de Leon, Rep. Karen Bass, City Attorney Mike Feuer, business leader Jessica Lall and real estate agent Mel Wilson.

Varma, a co-founder of the online tutoring firm Revolution Prep, told the Los Angeles Times he plans to pledge at least $1 million of his own money toward his campaign.

