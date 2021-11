The Latin American payment FinTech EBANX has acquired the Brazilian eCommerce billing and banking firm Juno. As reported by Crowdfund Insider, Juno brings with it more than 35,000 small and medium company clients. The acquisition follows a $430 million Series C by EBANX in June, “as well as the acquisition of shares in the Brazilian Banco Topázio, which is helping to optimize the company’s foreign-exchange operations,” the company said in an announcement.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO