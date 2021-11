In an absolutely crazy collision of the Ravens and the Bengals, a superlative illustration from Ja’Marr Chase and Joe Burrows interred the former six feet under, after a resounding victory by the Bengals on Sunday. The Bengals WR displayed excellence all around as he led the charge after the Ravens posted an eerie video in the middle of the week, threatening any team that will dare to invade the M&T Stadium will be buried.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO