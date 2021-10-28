Coronavirus Roundup: State Department Embraces Work Flexibilities; CDC Recommends Fourth COVID-19 Shot for Some

Unions representing federal prisons employees filed a lawsuit Saturday challenging President Biden’s coronavirus vaccine mandate. American Federation of Government Employees Local 501, which represents federal prisons employees in Miami, and Council of Prison Locals 33, the division of AFGE that represents Federal Bureau of Prisons employees nationwide, filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida. President Biden issued a vaccine mandate for federal employees on September 9 and the deadline to complete vaccination is November 22. The Bureau of Prisons was hit particularly hard by the pandemic: 155 federal inmates and 369 staff members had confirmed cases; 42,776 inmates and 8,169 staff had recovered; and there had been 266 inmate (10 of which were on home confinement) and seven staff deaths as of Saturday morning, according to the bureau’s data.

LAW ・ 4 DAYS AGO