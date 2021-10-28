CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronavirus Roundup: State Department Embraces Work Flexibilities; CDC Recommends Fourth COVID-19 Shot for Some

By Courtney Bublé
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Government Accountability Office released on Wednesday its eighth comprehensive report on the federal government’s response to the pandemic. It made 16 new recommendations, one of which involves the Labor Department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration. “According to inspectors from area offices, they faced challenges related to resources and...

wdrb.com

Emergency vaccine rule expected to be issued in coming days for large employers

(CNN) -- The Federal Register will publish within days the Labor Department's rule requiring private businesses with 100 or more employees to vaccinate them or test them weekly, fulfilling an announcement President Joe Biden made in September. The Office of Management and Budget completed its required review of the emergency...
GovExec.com

Coronavirus Roundup: Vaccine Mandate Updates; FDA Delays Review of Moderna Vaccine for Adolescents

David Berteau, president and CEO of the Professional Services Council, which represents over 400 companies, told Government Executive on Friday there are “three big complications” in implementation of the vaccine mandate for federal contractors, which are “inconsistency in the implementation” of class deviations or changes to contracts; differences in implementation of the mandate at the contract and contracting officer level; and continuing changes in guidance from the Biden administration. The deadline for millions of employees of federal contractors to get vaccinated is December 8.
GovExec.com

Lawsuit Challenges COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate for Federal Prisons Employees

Unions representing federal prisons employees filed a lawsuit Saturday challenging President Biden’s coronavirus vaccine mandate. American Federation of Government Employees Local 501, which represents federal prisons employees in Miami, and Council of Prison Locals 33, the division of AFGE that represents Federal Bureau of Prisons employees nationwide, filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida. President Biden issued a vaccine mandate for federal employees on September 9 and the deadline to complete vaccination is November 22. The Bureau of Prisons was hit particularly hard by the pandemic: 155 federal inmates and 369 staff members had confirmed cases; 42,776 inmates and 8,169 staff had recovered; and there had been 266 inmate (10 of which were on home confinement) and seven staff deaths as of Saturday morning, according to the bureau’s data.
State of Kansas adopts CDC recommendations for booster shots, employer testing playbook

The fight against COVID-19 continues, and part of that includes the much discussed COVID-19 vaccine. There has been much talk lately of booster shots for those who have already received the vaccine, and recently, the State of Kansas announced it will adopt the Center for Disease Control’s (CDC) new recommendations around Moderna and J&J booster shots, following a similar announcement last month around the Pfizer-BioNTech (also known as Comirnaty) booster, according to a release from the State of Kansas. Gov. Laura Kelly has authorized all COVID-19 vaccine providers to begin administering the booster shots to all eligible Kansans.
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

State to begin administering COVID-19 booster shots to recommended Minnesotans

Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), on Friday, Gov. Tim Walz announced that Minnesota will begin administering Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 booster shots to eligible Minnesotans. According to CDC guidance, Minnesotans who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine can now get a booster...
GovExec.com

GovExec Daily: The Lawsuits Challenging Vaccine Mandates

The Nov. 22 deadline for federal employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 is a few weeks away and we’re now looking at states and federal employee groups suing the Biden administration about the mandate. GovExec correspondent Courtney Bublé writes the Coronavirus Roundup. She joined the show to discuss the lawsuits...
EverydayHealth.com

Coronavirus Alert: CDC Panel Recommends Moderna and J&J Boosters, Pfizer Booster More Than 95 Percent Effective, Jobless Claims Drop to New Low, U.S. COVID-19 Numbers Continue to Decline

The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center maintains an ongoing count of the COVID-19 cases and deaths in the United States and worldwide. As of 5:15 p.m. on October 21, 2021, the tally is:. Total cases worldwide: 242,385,453 (up from 241,882,492 Wednesday) Total deaths worldwide: 4,927,662 (up from 4,918,709 Wednesday) Total...
arcamax.com

As defense disruptions loom, Biden eases up on vaccine refusers

WASHINGTON — As the first deadline under federal vaccination orders hit Tuesday for active-duty Air Force personnel the Biden administration said firing those who refuse jabs should not be the first enforcement option. The administration is requiring that not just military personnel but also federal civilians and the employees of...
bloomberglaw.com

Punching In: Part of OSHA Vaccine Rule Would Be ‘Unprecedented’

OSHA’s Testing-Costs Question | Union Report Chillin’ With Biden. Ben Penn: Barring unforeseen events, this is the week the U.S. Department of Labor will release its vaccination mandate rule for the private sector, setting off a compliance scramble among qualifying businesses and numerous lawsuits over the standard’s legality. Our scoop...
GovExec.com

As COVID Hits Defense Factories, Some Workers Push Back on Vaccine Mandate

Defense companies are preparing to lay off thousands of employees, largely factory workers, who refuse to get the COVID-19 vaccine before the Dec. 8 deadline. The CEOs of America’s largest defense companies this week warned these layoffs could delay weapon manufacturing. Some companies are already hiring new employees in anticipation of workers walking off the job or being fired because they refuse to comply with last month’s executive order that the employees of federal contractors be vaccinated.
