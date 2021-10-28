CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton City, WA

UPDATE: Benton City man killed in early morning crash in West Richland

By Neil Fischer
 6 days ago
UPDATE: State Troopers have identified the victim of an early-morning collision near the Horn Rapids section of West Richland.

According to the WSP, 66-year-old Gerald Harris of Benton City passed away at the scene of the accident. His next of kin was notified of the tragedy by the Benton County coroner.

An investigation by State Troopers determined that the victim was headed northbound on State Route 225 at the intersection with S.R. 240 early on Thursday morning. A 27-year-old semi-truck driver from Desert Aire was headed eastbound on S.R. 240, approaching the intersection at the same time. The victim’s Volkswagen Jetta was struck by the truck and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The victim was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident. Authorities have deducted that the 27-year-old driver was not at fault and that impairment from substances didn’t play a factor.

The following breaking news story has been left unaltered from early on Thursday morning.

BENTON CO., Wash. — The Washington State Patrol is investigating a collision near Richland early Thursday morning that killed one person.

Investigators say the collision happened around 5:37 a.m. Thursday on State Route 240, three miles west of Richland.

The Washington State Patrol says the collision involved a semi-truck and a pickup truck.

Investigators say one person that was in the pickup truck died.

This is a developing story, as information is limited at this time.

