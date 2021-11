The recent trailers for Battlefield 2042 have been real hit or miss. Today's technical showcase video that Nvidia and DICE put out is a bit on the miss side of things. Today's latest trailer shows off some of the PC-exclusive features that will be available to those with the still impossible to find high-end Nvidia cards. Battlefield 2042 will support Nvidia DLSS, Nvidia Reflex, and even ray tracing. Though it seems as though the ray tracing in Battlefield 2042 may be limited to just enhancing ambient occlusion as opposed to doing fancy reflections. This is a bit odd given that Battlefield V was the first major title to ever support the first iteration of Nvidia's RTX technology, complete with ray traced reflections.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO