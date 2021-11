Wave Racer has been teasing the release of his debut album since the end of last year with singles like “Higher” and “What Are We Waiting For?” After taking about a year-long hiatus prior to those releases, Wave Racer has been full steam ahead releasing singles and playing digital festivals like Porter Robinson’s Secret Sky. Today, the Sydney-based producer and multi-instrumentalist has unveiled his long-awaited debut album, To Stop From Falling Off The Earth, out now via Astral People Recordings.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO