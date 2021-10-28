Aonian Combines Contemporary Electronica & Greek Folk on Self-Titled Debut Album

Famed indie pop star Ladyhawke (known personally as ‘Pip’ Brown) announced a new album, Time Flies, coming out on November 19, along with an original video game set to be released as a playable Gameboy Cartridge. The game is on sale on her website and comes in blue, green, gray, red, and yellow, all for $23. The game will be a quest to help Ladyhawke finish the album, guiding the player through the album’s main tracks. In a move that will delight music and video game fans alike, this is a particularly novel idea, as it harkens back to a past era of video games on the Nintendo Gameboy system, which notably hasn’t had any officially released games on it in over a decade. Perhaps this move is a nod to the title of the album and the new titular single “Time Flies”, as releasing a game on a long discontinued system is sure to evoke nostalgia.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO