CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

PLSNT’s Debut Song “Chasing Sunsets” is a Stunning Melodic Cut

By Katie Porter
this song is sick
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeing featured on an EP from Nora En Pure’s Purified Records is pretty impressive for accomplishment for any artist—but get this. PLSNT’s “Chasing Sunsets”, which appears...

thissongissick.com

Comments / 0

Related
991thewhale.com

Spoon Release New ZZ Top-Inspired Song, ‘The Hardest Cut’

Spoon announced their 10th album, Lucifer on the Sofa, and released the bluesy lead single “The Hardest Cut.” In a statement, singer-songwriter Britt Daniel described the new LP, out Feb. 11, as “the sound of classic rock as written by a guy who never did get Eric Clapton.”. The swaggering,...
MUSIC
this song is sick

Zeds Dead Release “Alive” Remix EP Ft. 12th Planet, Dirt Monkey, Tisoki & More

Back in July, Zeds Dead unveiled their emotive house anthem, “Alive,” which hinted at a new direction for their constantly evolving sound. The legendary Canadian producers can simply never sit idle for too long and are already back with an official remix EP for “Alive.”. The remix package includes rework...
MUSIC
JamBase

Watch Twiddle Debut New Song ‘Keep Going’ In Solana Beach

Twiddle stopped by Belly Up Solana Beach near San Diego on Thursday as part of their 2021 Fall Tour. The band unveiled a new song, “Keep Going,” toward the end of the first set. Twiddle kicked off the first set with “Moments” off their Plump double LP followed by the...
Stereogum

The Story Behind Every Song On Spirit Was’ Debut Album Heaven’s Just A Cloud

It’s a good time to be a LVL UP fan. Though the band broke up in 2018, all three of its principal songwriters have kept going: Mike Caridi co-runs the label Double Double Whammy and has his own project, the Glow; Dave Benton is Trace Mountains, whose new album HOUSE OF CONFUSION is out today; and Nick Corbo has just released his debut full-length as Spirit Was, Heaven’s Just A Cloud. (Greg Rutkin, LVL UP’s drummer, has played with all three of his former bandmate’s new ventures.)
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nora En Pure
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Olivia Rodrigo Debuts Music Video For Hit Song ‘Traitor’

It’s been less than 24 hours since Olivia Rodrigo debuted her new music video for her mega-hit song ‘Traitor’, and the visual has already clocked close to four million views on her YouTube channel. The global radio banger comes courtesy of her album ‘Sour’, which debuted last spring at number...
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Reliant Tom Debut Extraordinary New Song And Music Video “Disco Moon”

Reliant Tom, mxdwn’s best new artist of 2020 just released a new video for their song “Disco Moon.” Images of floppy disk-era computers and rotary dialed TVs playing ads for obsolete franchises like Blockbusters match the song’s early ’90s feel. The video’s perfect pairing of retro is accentuated even further...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunset#Perfect Sense#Plsnt#Purified Records
this song is sick

ThisSongIsSick Presents: The Remedy Vol. 044 Ft. Ben Böhmer

For this week’s edition of our artist-curated playlist series, we’re thrilled to host an act who perfectly encapsulates the vibe that we had in mind when we first launched The Remedy. A master of conjuring mind-soothing rhythms and soaring melodies, melodic house maestro Ben Böhmer is here for Vol. 044 to bring some musical therapy into your week. The Germany-based artist is just coming off of a brilliant new studio album titled Begin Again, released via one of our favorite labels, Anjunadeep.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Watch Alvvays Debut Two New Songs At Their First Concert Since The Pandemic

The beloved Canadian dream-poppers Alvvays have not played a show since the pandemic began, and they haven’t put out an album since 2017’s Antisocialites. (Please, we’re dying here…) But there’s some good news on both fronts: Alvvays opened for the Strokes at their concert in Los Angeles last night, and they debuted two new songs. Per Setlist.fm, those songs are called “Many Mirrors” and “After The Earthquake,” and presumably they will appear on a new Alvvays album, whenever that happens to materialize. This weekend, the band is playing a Halloween show in San Francisco, and perhaps they will bring along a few more new songs? One can only hope. Check out footage from the show below.
LOS ANGELES, CA
immersiveatlanta.com

PREMIERE: The Debut Single From Sunset Honor Unit Is Deliriously Catchy

If you’re searching for something bright and energetic on this dreary fall day, look no further than the debut single from Sunset Honor Unit. It’s an invigorating slice of sunny beachside pop featuring surf-inflected guitars and a non-stop onslaught of infectious hooks and harmonies. Given the group’s founders and primary songwriters—Drew Kirby (ex-Mothers, New Wives, Twen) and Jacob Chisenhall (Delorean Gray, ex-Fake Flowers)—it’s no surprise that the fledgling outfit wears their Beach Boys love firmly on their sleeves. But as it turns out, they’ve got more than a few tricks hidden up there, too.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
this song is sick

Brooklyn Group RHNO Drop Gentle Bedroom Pop Song “You’re Getting Stranger”

RHNO, an indie pairing who have a home studio in Brooklyn, put out singles the last two months—and we’re really into them. To our delight, they are keeping with the momentum and dropped more music in October. “You’re Getting Stranger” came out last week, and we see it being a big staple for chill playlists this fall.
BROOKLYN, NY
this song is sick

Qrion Captures Memories of her Japanese Childhood on Debut LP ‘I Hope It Lasts Forever’

Qrion has absolutely blown us away this year with her unique blend of soft exquisite beats and 90s-adjacent dancefloor numbers. After featuring a number of singles including “Your Love” and “Proud,” we’ve been on the edge of our seats for the release of her debut album. Today, we’re happy to say the wait is finally over as the Japanese DJ/producer has released I Hope It Lasts Forever, out now via Anjunadeep.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

CHVRCHES Release Screen Violence: Director’s Cut Which Includes Three New Songs “Killer”, “Screaming” And “Bitter End”

CHVRCHES has released an expanded version of their latest album titled Screen Violence: Director’s Cut. The expansion includes their three new songs “Killer,” “Screaming” and “Bitter End.”. The Director’s Cut pairs well with the spooky season as Halloween is just two days away. While “Screaming” and “Bitter End” delve into...
MUSIC
this song is sick

Wave Racer Delivers Vulnerable Debut Album ‘To Stop From Falling Off The Earth’

Wave Racer has been teasing the release of his debut album since the end of last year with singles like “Higher” and “What Are We Waiting For?” After taking about a year-long hiatus prior to those releases, Wave Racer has been full steam ahead releasing singles and playing digital festivals like Porter Robinson’s Secret Sky. Today, the Sydney-based producer and multi-instrumentalist has unveiled his long-awaited debut album, To Stop From Falling Off The Earth, out now via Astral People Recordings.
MUSIC
xpn.org

mitamu’s Tammy Huynh tells the story of her stunning, kaleidoscopic debut album sunflower in the east

“I heard that for young sunflowers, the blooms are constantly following the sun,” says Tammy Huynh of mitamu. “But once they mature, they permanently face east.”. Huynh, a composer, songwriter, vocalist, multi-instrumentalist and bandleader, calls her debut album sunflower in the east “a coming-of-age story” because she and the album have both grown together and grounded each other. “The record is a tribute to the trials and triumphs of growing up, learning to be vulnerable, and maintaining a creative existence in a commodified world.”
MUSIC
allkpop.com

KAI's Solo Debut Song, "Mmmh" surpassed 100 Million Views on YouTube

KAI just made another remarkable milestone with his solo debut song, Mmmh!. He debuted as a solo artist last year and garnered many achievements with his song, Mmmh. You can add another achievement as Mmmh just surpassed 100 Million Views on YouTube in less than a year!. KAI is still...
MUSIC
this song is sick

Mick Jenkins Addresses The ‘Elephant In The Room’ on Impressive New Album

Montreal rapper Mick Jenkins is one of the best in the game right now. Any new release we see from him warrants an immediate listen, so getting a full album from him today is a treat. Boasting production credits from Saba, serpentwithfeet, and Monte Booker, Elephant In The Room makes a strong case to be your next no-skips album.
MUSIC
this song is sick

Hitty’s New House Single is Nothing but Straight “Ecstasy”

There’s nothing like some fresh new house music to get your morning started. It’s the finely roasted coffee for your ears and soul. Today, we’re serving you a delicious cup of UK artist Hitty’s steamy new single, “Ecstasy.”. Yazmin Manassib could not have done a better job delivering her featured...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy