Brad Pitt loses his joint custody appeal case

Times and Democrat
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrad Pitt has suffered a major legal blow...

thetandd.com

HollywoodLife

Why Brad Pitt May Be ‘Stuck With’ Original Custody Ruling After Angelina Gets Judge Removed

Brad Pitt’s been having no luck in his ongoing custody battle with ex Angelina Jolie over their kids, and a lawyer EXCLUSIVELY explains why. Over five years since they announced their split, Angelina Jolie, 46, and Brad Pitt, 57, are still at odds over their ongoing custody battle. In the latest legal development, Brad was unable to convince the California Supreme Court to restore Judge John Ouderkirk to the case and void the previous ruling that granted the actor joint custody of his five minor children with Angie. In other words, Angelina got another big win in the case over Brad. Morghan Richardson, partner at Davidoff, Hutcher and Citron LLP, now EXCLUSIVELY explains to HollywoodLife why Brad keeps hitting a dead end in his mission to spend more time with his kids, and how its unlikely he’ll undo the initial custody deal he and Angie agreed to back in 2018.
Fox News

Brad Pitt divorce appeal won't be heard by California Supreme Court

The California Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to consider Brad Pitt's appeal of a court ruling that disqualified the judge in his custody battle with Angelina Jolie. The court denied a review of a June appeals court decision that said the private judge hearing the case should be disqualified for failing to sufficiently disclose his business relationships with Pitt's attorneys.
wonderwall.com

Where Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie stand after his new custody battle loss, more news

Brad Pitt's custody appeal denied: Where that leaves Brangelina's court drama. On Oct. 27, the California Supreme Court denied Brad Pitt's appeal in his ongoing custody case with Angelina Jolie, from whom he split more than five years ago. Brad — who wants joint custody of the five children under 18 he shares with Angelina — had petitioned for a review of a ruling that disqualified the private judge who handled their case for years. Some backstory: The disqualification came after Angelina's attorneys argued that Judge John W. Ouderkirk had not disclosed business relationships he had with Brad's lawyers. Brad's legal team, meanwhile, claimed Angelina's side knew of those relationships but failed to protest until it behoved them to do so. Brad was given 50/50 joint legal and physical custody in May 2021, and while Angelina's first stab at getting a new judge failed, an appeals court approved her request over the summer … leading Brad to ask for a review from the state Supreme Court. Now, as ABC News points out, the two could now find themselves back at square one. "Ms. Jolie is focused on her family and pleased that her children's wellbeing will not be guided by unethical behavior," her attorney told ABC. A rep for Brad said the latest ruling "does not change the extraordinary amount of factual evidence which led the trial judge — and the many experts who testified — to reach their clear conclusion about what is in the children's best interests." According to People, the decision means custody of Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 13, reverts to an agreement from November 2018. (The stars' eldest, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, is 20 and no longer subject to custody orders.) That agreement reportedly gave Brad "more time" with the kids than he had previously but was not the 50-50 split that was granted in May.
wmleader.com

Inside Brad Pitt’s Bond With His Kids

Brad Pitt may have an Oscar for Best Actor in a Supporting Role, but he’s also a supportive parent. As kids Maddox, 20, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15 and twins Vivienne and Knox, 13, continue to join mom Angelina Jolie on her Eternals press tour, their dad is cheering them on from behind the scenes.
Daily Mail

Court denies Brad Pitt’s appeal in ongoing custody battle with Angelina Jolie after ruling that gave him more time with their children was voided as Eternals actress poses with five of them at movie gala

Brad Pitt has had an appeal rejected against a ruling that disqualified a judge in his custody battle with Angelina Jolie. The California Supreme Court yesterday denied a review of a June appeals court decision that said the private judge, John Ouderkirk, hearing the case should be disqualified for failing to sufficiently disclose his business relationships with Pitt's attorneys.
HollywoodLife

How Brad Pitt Feels About His Kids’ Potential COVID Exposure At Angelina Jolie’s Film Premiere

Angelina hit the red carpet for her film, ‘Eternals’, on Oct. 18, and in the process, potentially exposed her children to COVID-19. From their messy divorce to their complicated custody battle Brad Pitt, 57, and Angelina Jolie, 46, can’t seem to see eye to eye. And now, the actress may have unknowingly exposed their children to COVID-19. But even though we’ve learned that the Fight Club actor is concerned about the kids, we’re also hearing that he’s not blaming his ex for the potential incident.
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt’s Latest Attempt To Get Joint Custody Of Kids With Angelina Jolie Denied

Brad Pitt’s still fighting to more apart of his kids lives since splitting from Angelina Jolie. This week, he hit a dead end. Once again, Brad Pitt, 57, found himself asking the California Supreme Court to review his ongoing custody battle with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, 46, and once again, he’s found himself hitting a roadblock. In September, Brad’s attorneys petitioned the high court to review the case after Judge John Ouderkirk was taken off the case, and the previous ruling that granted Brad joint custody of his five minor children was voided. On Oct 27, the high court upload the appellate court’s disqualification, which was a blow to Brad’s quest to get more time with his little ones.
arcamax.com

Brad Pitt's request to review custody case with Angelina Jolie thrown out

The California Supreme Court has refused Brad Pitt's appeal of a court ruling that disqualified the judge in his long-running custody battle with Angelina Jolie. The 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' actor's legal team filed a petition to raise an objection to the recent disqualification of private Judge John Ouderkirk from their case, which effectively voided a previous ruling that granted the 57-year-old star more time with the former couple's five younger children.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
bloomberglaw.com

Brad Pitt Custody Dispute Won’t Get California Top Court Review

Brad Pitt failed to convince the California Supreme Court Wednesday to review the ethics-based dismissal of a judge overseeing his divorce and custody case with Angelina Jolie. Jolie and Pitt chose retired Judge John W. Ouderkirk to hear their case when Jolie filed for dissolution of their marriage in 2016....
d1softballnews.com

Angelina Jolie takes back sole custody of the children

They’ve had it all, including six natural and adopted children, yet Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie seem destined for an endless war. The court confirmed to Angelina Jolie full custody of the six children she shares with Brad Pitt. The Hollywood actor thus suffers yet another legal defeat in the never-ending war for custody, which the two ex-spouses have been waging for years, that is since the divorce in 2016. Pitt had filed an appeal with the Supreme Court of California in September, which however he rejected it.
