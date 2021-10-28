CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halep overcomes back injury to reach quarters in Romania

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLUJ-NAPOCA, Romania -- Top-seeded Simona Halep overcame a back injury to defeat Varvara Gracheva of Russia 6-4, 6-2 Thursday and reach the quarterfinals of the Transylvania Open. Second-seeded...

