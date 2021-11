Karla Vázquez Setzer not only had to deal with high winds and the nerves of a collegiate golf tournament, but she also had to overcome wet clubs and a missing 9-iron. Vázquez Setzer, a sophomore on the Maryland women’s golf team, was competing in the first round of the Landfall Tradition in Wilmington, N.C., over the weekend. According to Golfweek’s Beth Ann Nichols, who has the full story here, Vázquez Setzer started on the back nine before coming to the par-3 2nd hole at the Dye Course at the Country Club of Landfall. After hitting the green in regulation, Vázquez Setzer set her push cart just off the green, but 35 mph gusts had other ideas. Before she knew it, her cart and bag were in the water.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO