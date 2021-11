I first learned about universal egalitarianism and inclusion from my aunts and my momma. When these women prepare meals, they always consider how they can accommodate family members and guests who have dietary restrictions. In the South, meals tend to feature meat, especially pork. This ingredient is used to flavor vegetables as well. As a child, I remember my aunts and my momma experimenting with making some of their traditionally pork-laden dishes vegetarian or low in salt or sugar if we had folks visiting who had particular dietary restrictions. This is a practice that they continue today. Since my husband cannot eat pork, whenever we visit they set aside a specially prepared pot of collard greens (one of his favorites) that does not have smoked pork in it.

