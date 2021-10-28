CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

COVID-19 case rate drops in 75 of 87 Minnesota counties

By Joe Nelson
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wU9xX_0cfguQP200
Oct 28, 2021

While COVID-19 cases are still rising in parts of Minnesota, the majority of counties have experienced a drop for a second consecutive reporting period.

The case rates (available here) are based on the number of confirmed cases over a one-week period, presented as per 10,000 residents. For the week ending Oct. 16, the state health department report just 12 counties with a higher case rate compared to the week prior. There were 34 such counties in last week's report, and 51 two reports prior.

Two weeks ago there were 38 counties with a case rate of at least 50 per 10,000 residents. It was 35 counties at 50+ in last week's report, and this week's report shows just 19 counties with a case rate of 50+ per 10,000 people.

Those 19 counties are:

  1. Mahnomen - 90.8
  2. Wadena - 73.3
  3. Pope - 71.9
  4. Todd - 71.6
  5. Fillmore - 61.8
  6. Morrison - 59.5
  7. Beltrami, Yellow Medicine - 58.8
  8. Traverse - 58.6
  9. Martin - 58.1
  10. Cass - 54.4
  11. Redwood - 54.1
  12. Murray - 53.9
  13. Brown - 53.2
  14. Mille Lacs - 52.9
  15. Chippewa - 52.5
  16. Marshall - 52.2
  17. Norman - 50.3
  18. Lac Qui Parle - 50.2

Here are the 10 lowest weekly case rates, according to the most recent MDH report. Three of the 10 lowest are in the 7-county metro: Ramsey, Hennepin and Washington counties.

  • Koochiching - 11.9
  • Pipestone - 12
  • Cook - 15.1
  • Ramsey - 16.7
  • Houston - 18.2
  • Winona - 19.1
  • Rock - 20.2
  • Hennepin - 21.1
  • Rice - 21.7
  • Le Sueur, Washington - 22.2

The 12 counties that had a rising case rate are:

  • Chippewa - 42.5 to 52.5
  • Dodge: 28.7 to 32.6
  • Goodhue: 31.2 to 43.1
  • Jackson: 24.9 to 26.9
  • Kanabec: 38.1 to 39.4
  • Kittson: 18.4 to 39.2
  • Lac qui Parle: 32.5 to 50.2
  • Lake of the Woods: 26.3 to 49.9
  • Lincoln: 43.8 to 45.6
  • Mahnomen: 74.5 to 90.8
  • Murray: 46.7 to 53.9
  • Nobles: 29.3 to 30.2

Comments / 4

Related
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, November 2

Tuesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) includes 7,043 newly reported cases and 24 newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 8,718. The cases in today's report are higher than a typical one-day update because it includes cumulative data from Saturday-Monday. As of Oct....
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winona, MN
City
Wadena, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Beltrami, MN
Local
Minnesota Coronavirus
State
Minnesota State
City
Goodhue, MN
City
Pipestone, MN
State
Washington State
City
Houston, MN
City
Le Sueur, MN
Local
Minnesota Health
City
Mahnomen, MN
City
Rice, MN
Bring Me The News

Driving on sunshine with electric vehicles and solar power

So far 2021 has been a banner year for electric vehicles in the United States. From January to September, U.S. consumers bought more than 305,000 all-electric vehicles, an increase of about 83 percent from the same period in 2020, according to Kelley Blue Book. All-electric cars and trucks now make...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Yellow Medicine#Cass#Mille Lacs 52 9#Lac Qui Parle#Mdh#Dodge#Kanabec#Lincoln
Bring Me The News

Minneapolis voters approve rent control ballot question

Voters in Minneapolis have approved a ballot question that gives the Minneapolis City Council the power to enact rent control measures. More than 52% of voters voted "Yes" on Question 3, according to the Secretary of State's website. With 97% of precincts reporting, 72,379 people voted "Yes," while 64,541 people voted "No."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

How many Minnesotans have gotten COVID more than once?

Minnesota health officials will now provide a public tally of COVID reinfections. The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) revealed the first such figure Monday morning, saying the agency has recorded 8,184 instances of reinfection since the pandemic began. The number will be updated regularly, and is now its own entry on the state's COVID situation update page.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, October 29

Friday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) includes 3,348 new cases and 16 newly reported deaths, all of the fatal cases happening in October. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 8,669. As of Oct. 27, the state reported that 3,466,097 people have received at least one...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

The northern lights were a massive bust in Minnesota. What happened?

Everything worked out the way it was supposed to for Minnesotans to see the brilliant display of the northern lights. Everything except for the northern lights, that is. As someone who drove away from light pollution in the Twin Cities and slept in a car in an effort to see the dazzling hues around 4 a.m., I can confirm that the aurora borealis didn't live up to the hype.
ASTRONOMY
Bring Me The News

Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan tests positive for COVID-19

Minnesota's Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announced Saturday that she has tested positive for COVID-19. Flanagan, who is vaccinated, said is confirmed as having a breakthrough case of the virus, which came after she was looking after her 8-year-old daughter, who had contracted the virus herself. She described herself as being...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Bring Me The News

Minneapolis Park Board set to vote on reducing speed limits to 20 mph

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) this week will vote on whether to reduce the speed limit on parkways to 20 mph, down from 30 mph. Changing the speed limit on parkways in Minneapolis to 20 mph would bring the recreational routes in line with the 20 mph speed limit for local streets. Minneapolis and St. Paul reduced the speed limit on local city streets to 20 mph last year.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

COVID vaccinations among kids 12-17 up since start of rewards program, Walz's office says

The governor's office says vaccinations among kids 12-17 years old are up since the $200 reward and scholarship drawing incentives were implemented. The "Kids Deserve a Shot" campaign kicked off Oct. 18, with the state dangling $200 VISA gift cards and lottery drawings for $100,000 in college scholarship funds in front of 12- to 17-year-olds and their parents. In a news release Friday, the governor's office said more than 2,200 Minnesotans in that age group received a COVID shot during the first week of the campaign — up from about 1,600 the week prior.
KIDS
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
44K+
Followers
7K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy