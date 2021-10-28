COVID-19 case rate drops in 75 of 87 Minnesota counties
While COVID-19 cases are still rising in parts of Minnesota, the majority of counties have experienced a drop for a second consecutive reporting period.
The case rates (available here) are based on the number of confirmed cases over a one-week period, presented as per 10,000 residents. For the week ending Oct. 16, the state health department report just 12 counties with a higher case rate compared to the week prior. There were 34 such counties in last week's report, and 51 two reports prior.
Two weeks ago there were 38 counties with a case rate of at least 50 per 10,000 residents. It was 35 counties at 50+ in last week's report, and this week's report shows just 19 counties with a case rate of 50+ per 10,000 people.
Those 19 counties are:
- Mahnomen - 90.8
- Wadena - 73.3
- Pope - 71.9
- Todd - 71.6
- Fillmore - 61.8
- Morrison - 59.5
- Beltrami, Yellow Medicine - 58.8
- Traverse - 58.6
- Martin - 58.1
- Cass - 54.4
- Redwood - 54.1
- Murray - 53.9
- Brown - 53.2
- Mille Lacs - 52.9
- Chippewa - 52.5
- Marshall - 52.2
- Norman - 50.3
- Lac Qui Parle - 50.2
Here are the 10 lowest weekly case rates, according to the most recent MDH report. Three of the 10 lowest are in the 7-county metro: Ramsey, Hennepin and Washington counties.
- Koochiching - 11.9
- Pipestone - 12
- Cook - 15.1
- Ramsey - 16.7
- Houston - 18.2
- Winona - 19.1
- Rock - 20.2
- Hennepin - 21.1
- Rice - 21.7
- Le Sueur, Washington - 22.2
The 12 counties that had a rising case rate are:
- Chippewa - 42.5 to 52.5
- Dodge: 28.7 to 32.6
- Goodhue: 31.2 to 43.1
- Jackson: 24.9 to 26.9
- Kanabec: 38.1 to 39.4
- Kittson: 18.4 to 39.2
- Lac qui Parle: 32.5 to 50.2
- Lake of the Woods: 26.3 to 49.9
- Lincoln: 43.8 to 45.6
- Mahnomen: 74.5 to 90.8
- Murray: 46.7 to 53.9
- Nobles: 29.3 to 30.2
