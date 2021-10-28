CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US GDP disappointment gives hopes for the doves

Cover picture for the articleA lower-than-expected GDP reading helped lift stocks and drive the dollar lower, as traders consider the potential impact on next week’s FOMC meeting. The ECB held off as expected, but many doubt how long Lagarde will be willing to hold off on tightening monetary policy. US tech continues to...

GBP USD Pushed Higher by Weaker-Than-Expected US GDP Report

The pound mounted a recovery on Thursday that saw it briefly jump above 1.38 against the dollar before settling just below the resistance level. The GBP USD rate was supported by interest rate expectations in the run-up to the Bank of England’s (BoE) November meeting and a weaker-than-expected economic report from the US.
EUR/USD momentum builds after ECB decision and weak US GDP

US equities rallied after Joe Biden unveiled his $1.75 trillion spending deal ahead of his trip to the COP26 climate conference. He said that he believes that the narrow bill will get the support of moderates Democrats like Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema. The two senators have previously rejected some of the proposals by Biden and other progressives. The announcement came shortly after the US published relatively weak GDP numbers. The numbers showed that the US economy expanded by just 2% in the third quarter. This was a sharp decline from the previous quarter’s increase of 5.7%. This weakness was attributed to the Delta variant and the supply shortages.
7 China Stocks to Trim Following Disappointing GDP Growth

You never want to let one session or a short series of recent red ink persuade you to overhaul your long-term strategies, especially regarding a sector as high powered and relevant as China stocks. The world’s second-biggest economy didn’t take that status on a fortuitous whim. Therefore, you don’t want to react to the daily ebb and flow of the global markets.
Asian Stocks Down, Investors Digest Disappointing U.S. GDP, Earnings

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mostly down on Friday morning as investors continued to digest the latest, disappointing U.S. GDP. Disappointing earnings, as well as bond-market gyrations over continued inflation and monetary tightening concerns, also contributed to the end-of-week and month downward trend. Japan’s Nikkei 225 inched down 0.01%...
ECB and US Q3 GDP in focus

European markets underwent a modest pullback yesterday with modest losses across the board, however there was little in the price action to suggest that the declines were anything other than a brief pause in the overall move higher, with shares set to open unchanged later this morning, despite a sell-off in Asia markets.
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1600 ahead of ECB, US GDP

EUR/USD consolidates near 1.1600 ahead of the ECB verdict. US Treasury yields rebound despite the lower global stocks. ECB policy meeting, US GDP and Initial Jobless Claims hold the key this Thursday. EUR/USD trades cautiously on Thursday in the Asian trading hour. The pair recovered from the recent lows around...
USD Remains Stable As Traders Eye US GDP Rate For Q3

The USD remained rather stable yesterday against a number of its counterparts. An exception could be the JPY as BoJ’s interest rate decision was released during today’s Asian session and the CAD which strengthened due to BoC’s interest rate decision. BoJ as was expected remained on hold and projected low inflation for years to come implying that the ultra-lose monetary policy is to continue, reinforcing expectations that it will remain more dovish than other central banks. On the contrary, BoC yesterday had great confidence on display maintaining its interest rates unchanged yet ending its QE bond buying program in a clear signal that rate hikes are coming. Today we note the release of the US weekly initial jobless claims figure, yet we highlight the US GDP rate advance for Q3 as the main economic data of the day which could create considerable volatility for the markets. The rate is forecasted to decelerate and reach on an annualized basis 2.7% qoq if compared to Q2’s 6.7% qoq and if so could weaken the USD as it would imply a considerable slowdown in the expansion of growth for the US economy. On the other hand, attention is placed also on the US stockmarkets and may we remind you that we get a number of earnings reports for high profile companies such as Apple (#AAPL) and Amazon (#AMZN). Also, on the commodities front, we highlight the drop of WTI prices, as the EIA reported a substantial built up of oil inventories in the US oil market.
US Q3 GDP Much Worse Than Q2. But Will It Continue?

The Advanced look at Q3 GDP for the US was only 2% vs 6.7% in Q2. And although economists expected the economy to slow to 2.7% due to supply chain issues and the Delta variant of the coronavirus, the headline print was even worse than expected. In addition, the GDP Price Index (or the deflator) was a lofty 5.7% vs 5.5% expected, although it was lower than the 6.2% print from Q2. So, we still have high and persistent inflation and lower growth, or STAGFLATION. However, given that it is already the end of the 1st month of Q4, the data is stale, and markets are not likely to trade on it. With decreases in the coronavirus and supply chain issues expected to be resolved over the next year, GDP moving forward is expected to increase.
10-Year Treasury Yield Moves Higher Despite Disappointing GDP Update

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose on Thursday, having pulled back sharply in the previous session, despite a disappointing update on third-quarter gross domestic product. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note added nearly 5 basis points, rising to 1.577% in midday trading. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond rose more than 3 basis points to 1.975%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
US Dollar DXY Watching Short-End Treasury Yields and Advanced Q3 GDP

Short-end US Treasury yields move higher as the latest Fed policy decision nears. US Q3 GDP seen slowing on supply chain concerns. Interest-rate sensitive 2-year US Treasury yields jumped to back over 0.50% yesterday for the first time since March 2020 as traders ramp up their bets that the Fed will need to tighten monetary policy imminently to ward off persistently high inflation. The yield on the US 2-year touched a low of just below 11 basis points in February this year. The Fed is expected to announce a slowdown in bond buying at next week’s policy meeting, from the current level of $120 billion a month, with the tapering program expected to be complete by mid-2022.
US Dollar Index rebound eyes 94.00 even as DXY bulls await US GDP, ECB duet

DXY consolidates losses after snapping two-day recovery from monthly low. Fed tapering tantrums gain momentum amid firmer inflation expectations, stronger US GDP can favor bulls. ECB may print hawkish mood but greenback buyers will have fewer challenges to note. US Dollar Index (DXY) rebound aim for another battle with the...
Spotlight Shines On ECB Meeting And Q3 US GDP

Asian markets were under pressure on Thursday, following the mostly negative cues from Wall Street overnight as investors adopted a cautious approach towards risk. Concerns seem to be mounting over rising inflation prompting central banks to tighten monetary policy at a time when the global economy is still recovering from Covid-19. This unease may be reflected in risk sentiment with European and US stock futures mixed ahead of another busy day for financial markets. There is certainly a lot on the plate, ranging from the European Central Bank meeting and updated earnings from tech titans to the third quarter US GDP report among other key economic data.
Gold price ticks down from daily highs as U.S. Q3 GDP disappoints

(Kitco News) The U.S. economy slowed sharply in the third quarter, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis reported on Thursday. The advance estimate showed that the U.S. Q3 GDP rose 2% versus the market’s expectations of a 2.7% increase. In the second quarter, the U.S. GDP came in at 6.7%.
ECB, US GDP Eyed For Gold Traders As Crude Tumbles

After a slow start for the markets, expect to see a bout of volatility from around 13:30 BST. This is when we will have the advance estimate of third quarter US GDP released, while the European Central Bank’s press conference will also get underway. The EUR/USD will be in sharp focus.
Asian Stock Market: Fears of central banks moves dominate ahead of US GDP

Asian equities remain pressured amid hopes of monetary policy tightening, challenges to growth. US stimulus expectations fail to recall bulls amid Sino-American tussles. RBA refrains from intervention despite firmer yields, Debelle cites inflation fears. US GDP eyed to confirm Fed tapering tantrums, ECB on the watcher’s list too. Asia-Pacific markets...
