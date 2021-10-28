6 Steps to Ensuring Family Recipes Survive into the Next Generation

In conjunction with ‘Goat Days’ on Saturday, Oct. 16, the annual ‘Pioneer Day’ autumn celebration was held at the Panhandle Pioneer Settlement, established by Willard Smith and his wife Linda. In keeping with tradition, staffers and volunteers alike, clothed in period dress, demonstrated skills from the early 1800s for the crowd. “We had no festivals [here], so we started ‘Goat Days’,” Willard explained. “A goat was important way back then. A goat could be hooked to a wagon, used like a mule…but it was for the kids.” During those times, youngsters quickly learned, “you can’t get your way all the time with your goat.” A snicker from Smith. “They’ll [eventually] get you with the horns.” To adhere to the pioneer theme and maintain the vibe of days gone by, Wild West performers strolled the grounds near the Old Jail. With cowboy two-gun holsters belted across her hips. Cracking whips. Snap, snap, a loop traveling along the whip increased velocity to exceed the speed of sound; thus, producing a small sonic boom. Nothing fancy – just the law of physics…and the talents of its rodeo- show artisan. Guests were able to sadle up to the pillory – hinged wooden boards that restrained the head and arms of a captive being held for punishment – for an authentic photo op. The ‘sheriff’ or one of the other gunslingers happily played along, training their vintage weapons on the unfortunate prisoner on display for public humiliation. “The constable was the law,” explained Willard. “He decided the length of stay in the jail for being drunk and disorderly, the only real crimes in the town. You got two meals a day, fixed by the constable’s wife; you ate when he ate. After a night of ‘jukin’, there were lots of ‘cuttings’.” During daylight hours, the men would gather at the Post Office for daily courier-runs from Marianna. The only legitimate mail was the Sears catalogue or a letter if you happened to know someone from out of town. “Mostly, it was a place for socializing,” according to Smith. “The mailman was the purveyor of news. It didn’t matter that it was a month old.” But, in the evenings, those same men, some of them heavily inebriated, would gather on the porch of the Postmaster’s Office, badmouthing each other and sharpening their knives. On the subject of knives…Willard found another way to assure the Pioneer Settlement could stay afloat during the lean times of the pandemic – by fabricating a family heirloom-in-the-making for sale in the gift shop, located in that very Clarksville Post Office. A field knife that he calls his ‘W.S. Duck Knife’… an absolute essential for any outdoorsman or woman to use – whether aiding in building a shelter in the wild, starting a fire, or processing game – and unique enough to be passed down to a younger member of the family. Honed to perfection, those knives would be perfect for hog butchering, a skill that Lawana McDonald was discussing down by the Wells meat shed. First, you put the dead pig – either a domestic or ‘piney-wood rooter’ from the backwoods – in a cauldron of boiling water in order to scrape the hair off. “They ate it all back when,” Lawana assured. “The heart, lungs, [organs].” She expounded on the process of rendering out the lard – for frying and baking – to be used like modern-day Crisco. McDonald encouraged visitors to sample her freshly-made cracklin’s – nothing more than crispy pork rinds, but intensely flavorful, with way more texture than the store-bought kind. “Come take a look inside my smokehouse…I’ve got a pig’s tail hanging.” A rafter full of fine sausages, too. “Right now, I’m making hoe cakes.” Lawana toted the flat patties of Southern cornbread in a griddle-pan, to fry over the open flame. Whereas, the Indians and Civil War soldiers bent on survival used to make ‘ash cake’, a bread cooked on hot stones inside the campfire, under a layer of white cinders. Guests still feeling a bit hungry traipsed over to the Yon House, to check out Frances ‘Gran’ Price, busy kneading biscuits on the kitchen table, with flying ‘floured hands’. Even in mid-October, the heat radiating out from the wood-stove was wicked. Wasn’t hard to imagine what it’d be like baking in here on a typical Florida summer afternoon; probably a good time to count your blessings and give thanks to American engineer Willis Carrier for inventing the air-conditioner. Long before the advent of modern conveniences, residents of Calhoun County eked out a living using antiquated equipment, brazen muscle, and plenty of sweat off their brow. Pioneer Settlement visitors got a first-hand glimpse of that early 19th and 20th century lifestyle at the Firehouse, the sparse, one-room Shiloh School, the Sexton and Chason Cabins, the Blacksmith Shop and the Red Oak Methodist Church (which can be rented out as a wedding venue). In a show of old-fashioned skills, Melissa Marvin of Panama City, assisted by Clementine Smith from Alabama, were processing fiber from wool at the Bailey House and spinning it onto spools. Taking that a step further, Addison Whitfield and Allee Carter helped guests fashion yarn dolls on the front porch of the Cobbler Shop. Out back, Ben Ferguson was busy shaving wood chips and showing off a\ farrier’s tool – an enormous file for trimming horse and mule hooves. Festival-goer Hannah Spohn was eager to join him on the veranda in her bright yellow, patterned ‘Laura Ingalls’ bonnet. If you missed ‘Pioneer Days’ or just want to take a second look at the colonial trailblazer way of living – Calhoun-County style – feel free to head out to the Panhandle Pioneer Settlement. Open Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, 10:00 a.m. -2:00 p.m. With 18 historical buildings from 1820 to the 1940s, you can step right into an idyllic farm community spread out over five acres. So, ladies, don your aprons – tied over buttonedup- to-the-nape-of-the-neck, floor-length dresses – and prepare to perspire profusely as you cook dinner for the family on that wood-and-cast-iron stove. Build some brawn as you churn that heavy cream into butter. Gentlemen, pull on those well-worn boots and head outside to that smithy, where you can forge and hammer your own tools and eating utensils, or straddle that plow as you sow next year’s crop seed into the soil. You might as well toss your cell phone into the nearest pickle barrel – even with Alexander Graham Bell’s 1876 patent for the ‘talking telegraph’, in those days, there wasn’t any time for telephone talking. Only fraternizing and’ talking trash’ on the front porch of the Post Office, waiting for that relatively non-existent, month-old mail.

CALHOUN COUNTY, FL ・ 9 DAYS AGO