We were just treated to the first trailer for "The Book of Boba Fett," the upcoming Disney+ show that will finally give that mysterious bounty hunter a chance in the spotlight after decades of being one of the most popular "Star Wars" characters. It's a big deal, to say the very least. But one of the biggest deals is that Temuera Morrison, who originally joined the franchise to play Jango Fett in "Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones," is getting the opportunity to be front-and-center for a huge project like this. Not only is this cool for fans who appreciate what it means in terms of honoring the franchise's past, but it's also really cool for an actor like Morrison to finally get a leading man opportunity like this after working for decades in the business.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO