The new, better way to rent a suit or tuxedo.

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisco meets Degas' ballerinas in this fun and flirty shoot in an edgy industrial venue. Light pink pampas grass and shimmering disco balls add just the right amount of flirtation to the unique concrete walls and warm wood floors. The models exude an effortlessly cool vibe in unique lace gowns with...

www.weddingchicks.com

architectureartdesigns.com

Tricks To Turn A Bland Bedroom Into A Magazine One

If your bedroom lacks sparkle, don’t rush. Light touches of color, stylish furniture, and decor items will give you that high you need. Attentive to these following bright ideas!. Paint and wallpaper will be two good allies in the new deco of your bedroom. If it is painted white, make...
INTERIOR DESIGN
veranda.com

14 Small Bedroom Ideas That Feel Larger Than Life

Never let the small size of a bedroom limit your big design plans. Think about it as a creative challenge instead that allows you to experiment with clever furnishings and strategic styling. One of the most helpful pieces of advice designers often give in regards to decorating quaint rooms is to lean into its size and think about the space as an ideal retreat. Consider swathing the entire space in a delicate floral fabric to create the ultimate haven to recharge in at the end of each day.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Domaine

14 Stone Kitchen Backsplash Ideas That Really Rock

Considering a stone kitchen backsplash? First of all, good choice. They’re beautiful, timeless, and add a ton of character to any kitchen. In selecting, there are two very different aesthetic routes you can choose from: rough, textured stacked stones that create a rustic, organic look, or sleek, modern stone backsplashes, like quartzite or marble.
HOME & GARDEN
SFist

16 Top Tux & Suit Shops to Tailor or Rent Your Wedding Day Fit

Even though you, as a San Franciscan, probably maintain a shabby-chic aesthetic — consisting of hoodies and comfortable pants — on the day-to-day, your wedding day will surely be different. You will need threads that bring you out of your 'chillness' and into event-appropriate attire. One my wedding day, I opted for a three-piece suit that was custom tailored, but you might be in the market for a tux, whether rental or purchased. We've put together a comprehensive list of top tailors and tux-suit shops throughout SF to dress up for your big day. Why is this list free to read?
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
weddingchicks.com

Introducing Coco Loco liberated luxury made to have fun in.

With Instagram, Pinterest, and wedding blogs, it is easy to feel pressure to design your wedding around what's currently trending. This couple decided to forgo the trends and go with a theme that they're both passionate about, art nouveau. With deco-inspired stationery, a vintage venue, and 20s inspired fashions, there are little nods to the theme hidden everywhere. This wedding just goes to show that as long as you choose a design you're passionate about, everything else will fall into place.
LIFESTYLE
Food52

The Best Kitchen Countertops for Your Home, According to Design Pros

The world of kitchen countertop materials can be a baffling one. There’s just so much to consider—from the type of look you want for your space to the material that’s going to function best for your home, family, or cooking style. Countertop selection is also uniquely individual—while there are trends that come and go, ultimately selections must be tailored to the designer, client, or homeowner choosing them. “Many materials come with a long list of upkeep demands, while others are extremely resilient,” says Remodelista’s Christine Chang Hanway. “Be realistic about how much effort you’re willing to put into the care of your countertops.”
INTERIOR DESIGN
BHG

These 4 Decorating Mistakes Are Why Most Homes Don't Look Pulled Together, According to Interior Designers

These 4 Decorating Mistakes Are Why Most Homes Don't Look Pulled Together, According to In. While it's true that interior design is never really complete, it can also feel impossible to get started amidst our busy lives. Between school drop-offs, long hours at the office, or simply the fear of getting it wrong, there are so many reasons why decorating our homes doesn't top the priority list.
INTERIOR DESIGN
SPY

Quick Tricks on How to Make Your Apartment Smell better

Every home has its scent. A home can smell warm and inviting, or clean and invigorating, or it can smell like musty old socks. During the spring and summer, weird smells may not be as noticeable for two reasons: you’ve kept your windows open, letting in the fresh air, or you might have spent most of your days outside enjoying the warm weather and spending time with friends, socially distant of course. As it’s getting colder, and we’re staying home more, you may have noticed a strange smell from time to time. If you’re working from home, you might find yourself...
INTERIOR DESIGN
goodhousekeeping.com

3 Simple Ways To Eat Better Throughout The Holidays

With the holidays fast approaching, we've got travel plans, menu planning, and gift lists on the brain. With everything else going on, it’s easy to overlook eating well throughout the season. Fueling your body during this busy time of year can be tough, which is why we tapped Good Housekeeping's Food Director Kate Merker to help us out by sharing a few ways to stay powered up with delicious, healthy snacks. Check out the video above and read on below to get Merker's tips on how Simple Mills products can help you enjoy the season, whether you're having people over, going to a party, or just trying to spread some holiday cheer.
FOOD & DRINKS
Sourcing Journal

Lee x Pendleton Collection Includes White Oak Fabrics

A new capsule collection by two heritage brands sums up the American outdoor-meets-workwear aesthetic. With nearly 300 years of textile and garment-making experience between them, Kontoor Brands-owned Lee and Pendleton Woolen Mills released Tuesday a men’s and women’s capsule collection that interprets their histories in contemporary style. The workwear-inspired collection includes original Lee styles like the Lee 101 Jean, Union-Alls and Storm Rider jacket, as well as men’s and women’s shirts. Each garment has been “remixed” with exclusively designed Pendleton patterns. Each legacy pattern from the family-owned lifestyle brand known for wool blankets, apparel, and accessories has been reimagined in new colorways...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
theeverygirl.com

6 Secrets from a Stylist on Achieving Perfect Hair

You know that hair envy we all feel when we scroll through Pinterest or Instagram and see picture after picture of perfectly tousled locks? If only good hair days were so easy. That’s why we asked industry-leading hairstylist, Amanda Diedrich of Blohaute, to share her expert tips on making those lust-worthy hair Instagram pictures a reality. She shared with us six hair stylist tips for achieving soft, manageable, healthy hair that you will love regardless of hair type.
HAIR CARE
Apartment Therapy

I’ve Painted My Kitchen Cabinets 4 Times, and This Is the Best Paint for Budget Kitchen Makeovers — I Promise!

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. The first time I painted kitchen cabinets, it was a slapdash affair. I was living in a rental apartment with a very absent landlord, and I figured I wouldn’t lose my deposit for painting the hideous cabinets. This was before there were thousands of how-to videos on YouTube, so I did what any twenty-year-old would do when they needed DIY advice: I called my dad. He recommended washing the cabinets with TSP (a heavy-duty cleaner you can find at home centers and hardware stores) before lightly sanding and priming, and then eventually painting with semi-gloss latex paint. The results were admittedly not professional-looking, but the fresh coat of white paint was a major improvement on the grungy looking wood. From then on, I was hooked on the power of paint to transform a less-than-luxe kitchen.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Bon Appétit

Surprise! Upcycled Foods Are Way Better Than They Sound

All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Rachael Mamane first remembers seeing the term upcycled applied to food about a decade ago. “It acknowledges that our food system is a problem,” says Mamane, whose former company, Brooklyn Bouillon, reduced agricultural waste by selling delicious broth made of ordinarily discarded animal bones. She sees upcycled snacks—a burgeoning category of food products made from would-be-wasted ingredients—as the industrial food complex apologizing for its extravagance. “We are observing a process that ends in waste and identifying a use for that waste,” Mamane says of the scraps and by-products marketed in perky packages. Of course, for consumers to buy into the movement and its suite of thrifty products, vendors need to convince the public that what they’re selling is delicious food, not repackaged trash.
FOOD & DRINKS
Footwear News

Whitney Port Models Sleek Boots and Comfy Sneakers in DSW’s New Holiday Campaign

Whitney Port has returned to fashion—though not in the way you might think. The former “The Hills” star has joined forces with DSW to create a curated edit for the holiday season. Port also serves as a model for the partnership, posing in a range of holiday-ready footwear. The media personality’s two looks span the range of the winter outfit spectrum, but still connect with a sleek and contemporary style. In one ensemble, Port wears a pair of tan leather trousers with an oversized multicolored sweater, creating a look that’s both sleek and cozy. She paired the ensemble with a green leather...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
