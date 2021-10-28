CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AUD/USD struggles at 0.7550 amid risk-on market sentiment

By Christian Borjon Valencia
FXStreet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUD/USD advances in the session, despite rising US T- bond yields. The US dollar weakens, weighed on by a slower rise in Q3 GDP. US Initial Jobless Claims rose to 281K, less than the 290K expected, improving for the third consecutive week. The AUD/USD edges higher during the New...

www.fxstreet.com

