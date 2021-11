Safe & Sound, a nonprofit organization focused on neighborhood safety, is relocating to the Roosevelt Grove neighborhood. It purchased a former church at 4422 W. Leon Tr. for $535,000. Originally built in 1932, the building has spent most of its life as a home for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. It is located just north of the intersection of N. Sherman Blvd. and W. Fond du Lac Ave. and on the edge of the Sherman Park neighborhood.

