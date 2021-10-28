TV Ads Will Straddle Streaming AND Linear For Years To Come

"Short for free, ad-supported streaming TV, FAST is a rapidly expanding quadrant of the video universe best known to consumers through platforms such as Pluto TV, Xumo, and Tubi," says Josef Adalian. "ViacomCBS, Comcast and other media giants have snatched up these services because they’ve realized there’s huge profit potential in serving audiences who can’t — or simply don’t want to — pay for an increasingly expensive array of subscription-based streamers. Even TV and device makers such as Roku, Samsung, Vizo, and LG have jumped into the game. As a result, money is pouring in: Analysts at nScreenMedia estimate revenues from ad-supported streaming will nearly double over the next two years, reaching $4.1 billion by 2023. It’s a remarkable development given that just a few years ago, free streamers were still seen as niche players, with the entertainment industry almost entirely focused on the bigger subscription services."

