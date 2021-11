In preparing for his role as Bill Picket in the Netflix film, the actor learned a great deal about life in the west for Black men and women post-slavery. Being on set with the likes of Regina King and Idris Elba to bring to life Netflix’s biggest picture of the year—which counts Jay Z as one of its producers—sounds like a rousing good time to me. But for Edi Gathegi, one of the stars of the newly released western The Harder They Fall, the experience filming the movie was about more than trying to entertain audiences. It was about finding a meaningful way to educate them on figures of our nation’s history that’ve been intentionally overlooked.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO