CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Woman wasn't tested by urgent care because she was vaccinated - but later dies of COVID-19

By Taryn Asher, David Komer online producer
fox5atlanta.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOX 2 - "They screened her but she was vaccinated and so they didn’t feel the need," said Teresa Lisowski. "When I asked her she said they didn’t need to test me because I am vaccinated." Lisowski says her mother Marilyn Pfeifer did everything right. The 74-year-old was fully...

www.fox5atlanta.com

Comments / 0

Related
Watauga Democrat

Man with vaccine side-effect has message for unvaccinated

Anthony Flint, who claims to have developed Guillain-Barré syndrome after his Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccination, discusses the rare autoimmune disorder and why he is still urging others to get vaccinated. Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Newswise

An old drug saves lives of COVID-19 patients

Embargoed by The Lancet until Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. EDT. Newswise — Hamilton, ON (Oct. 27, 2021) – An inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30 per cent, says a study co-led by McMaster University.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
FIRST For Women

The Covid Vaccine is Not the Only Shot That May Prevent a Severe Case of Covid-19

This is the time of year to enjoy pumpkin spiced lattes, hayrides, and apple picking, but it’s also when we should all think about our immunity. Covid-19 and the flu may both pick up speed as the weather gets colder and we move indoors. However, there’s something you can do to reduce the risk of a hospital stay. Researchers at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine found evidence that the flu vaccine protects against severe Covid-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

Student Gets Leg Amputated After COVID-19 Vaccine, Dies Of Brain Blood Clots

A 20-year-old student whose leg was amputated after getting a COVID-19 vaccine has died of blood clots in the brain. Ketsiree Kongkaew, who studied at Phangnga Community College in Thailand, died of a hemorrhagic stroke after brain surgery. The student had remained unconscious following the surgery and needed a ventilator to breathe. She was pronounced dead Monday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19#Lakes Urgent Care#St Mary S Hospital#Regeneron
WebMD

Antidepressant May Cut COVID-Related Hospitalization, Mortality

Fluvoxamine (brand name Luvox) may prevent hospitalization and death in patients with COVID-19, new research suggests. Results from the placebo-controlled trial showed that hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients at high risk for complications were cut by 66% and deaths fell 91%. "Our trial has found that fluvoxamine, an inexpensive existing drug,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Veteran, 87, who'd had his booster shot caught COVID and died of a bleeding colon in isolation. Transfer from rural health center to larger hospital was delayed because its beds were filled with unvaccinated patients

A vaccinated veteran who'd had his booster shot caught CVODI and died of a bleeding colon after after he was delayed in being transferred from a rural health center to larger hospital because its beds were filled with unvaccinated patients. Bob Cameron, 87, passed away just after 6pm on Wednesday...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kyma.com

Doctors warn of possible rise of debilitating nervous-system disorder in patients with long COVID-19

TORONTO (CTV Network) — Doctors are warning of the possibility of a surge in cases of a debilitating nervous-system disorder that may be associated with long COVID. Postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS) is a form of dysautonomia, which is an umbrella term used to describe several medical conditions that cause the autonomic nervous system to malfunction. The autonomic nervous system controls the body’s “automatic” functions, such as heart rate, blood pressure, digestion, kidney function, and temperature control.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
International Business Times

10,857 Fully Vaccinated Americans Have Died Of COVID-19; 30,000 Hospitalized

The number of fully vaccinated Americans dying of COVID-19 has increased as breakthrough hospitalizations continue to rise, according to national data. As of Oct. 18, at least 10,857 Americans have died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. People aged 65 and older made up 85% of the deaths while female patients represented 43% of the total breakthrough fatalities, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There were also 2,299 deaths that occurred in patients who were asymptomatic or whose deaths were not related to COVID-19 but tested positive for the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Sure Signs You Caught a Delta Infection

Hidden inside the good news about the coronavirus—that cases, hospitalizations and deaths are going down—is a stark reality: the Delta variant remains "more transmissible" than any COVID variant before it, and 65 million Americans, including small children, are left unvaccinated—and thus vulnerable. "The more we've learned about COVID, we've learned that it not only impacts the lungs, but can impact the nervous system, the cardiovascular system. It can impact the kidneys, impact many systems in our body. This is a serious infection," said the Surgeon General Vivek Murthy just yesterday. With breakthrough infections also a possibility, it behooves us all to stop the symptoms of a Delta infection early. Read on for the key symptoms of the Delta variant—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

Fully Vaccinated Texas Teacher With Booster Shot Dies Of COVID-19

A fully vaccinated teacher in Texas who also received a booster shot has died of COVID-19 complications last week, officials from the Richardson Independent School District have announced. District officials said Monday that Eroletta Piascyk was admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 and was expected to recover before she passed...
TEXAS STATE
International Business Times

12-Year-Old Who Died From Covid 6 Days After Developing Minor Cough Had A Rare Condition

A 12-year-old girl in England died from complications linked to coronavirus just six days after developing a minor cough, an inquest heard Wednesday. Fabiana Zoppelli contracted a minor cough on June 1 and two days later, she developed a rash and started vomiting. Her mother, Itohan Ehiggie, rushed her to a local hospital. Upon arrival, the girl was placed on an oxygen machine but was soon put on a ventilator after her condition deteriorated, ITV reported.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sentinel

“People who die from Covid-19 have a lack of vitamin D”

This is how forceful Dr. Leslie Ray Matthews has been, a retired doctor born in Mississippi. Although, this statement is supported by deep research to demonstrate the effectiveness of high doses of vitamin D -Specifically vitamin D3- as a treatment against Covid – 19 . Similarly, Dr. Matthews, an internationally...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy