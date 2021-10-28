CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Review: In 'Amityville 1925,' a veteran cast lifts local playwright's chilling prequel

By August Krickel
The Post and Courier
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is no equivocation, and no punches are pulled in playwright Christofer Cook's new work "Amityville 1925," presented by his new, rebranded Theatre Mysterium. The creepy house at 112 Ocean Ave. in Long Island’s Amityville community is definitely haunted. Yet there are far more complex factors at work in Cook's original...

www.postandcourier.com

Comments / 0

