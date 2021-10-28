CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union Gap, WA

Costumes, Live Music and Fun Sunday in Union Gap

By Lance Tormey
 6 days ago
It's a Halloween celebration at the Yakima Farmers Market this Sunday which is Halloween 2021. Sunday is also the last day of the market this year. Lots of fun including a costume contest on Sunday, Halloween. For the last day of the market you'll find a Halloween celebration...

Mega 99.3

Spectacular Halloween 2021 Photo Gallery

Halloween 2021 is a wrap! Hopefully, you received all the candy you could possibly handle, parents and kids! This was my very first year in a house getting to hand out candy and I had SO much fun. Learned a lesson as well, gotta make sure to trim those rose bushes, a poor fairy got stuck in them. No injury to her or her adorable outfit but I promise to do better!
CELEBRATIONS
Mega 99.3

If You Live in These Areas, Hand out Beer to Parents this Halloween

Why should kids have all the fun on Halloween? You take your kids out trick-or-treating, they get a few treats for their cause but what do you, the parents, get by walking your kids all over the neighborhood aside from blisters on your feet and an aching back after carrying your kids all the way back because they exhausted themselves? You deserve a treat so I figured let's get everyone in town involved. If you happen to see parents out with their kids to make sure they use their manners and all that, you should be rewarded with a beer for yourself.
DRINKS
Mega 99.3

10 Halloween Light Shows That’ll Blow Your Mind [VIDEOS]

It's almost Halloween and some of the homes that are decorated for Halloween around the Tri-Cities are rocking!. I've started compiling some of the best Halloween displays around the Tri-Cities for a future article but I was inspired by some amazing light shows when I was researching my article. There...
TRI-CITIES, WA
Mega 99.3

Shoppers Want Kitten Rescued at Yakima Walmart

Shoppers at the West Valley Walmart say a kitten is trapped in the rafter of the store after getting into the building through a loading dock. Tuesday is day 8 for the kitten caught in the roof of Walmart. Today is day 8 and a Yakima cat rescue volunteer says...
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

Can You Give The Gift of Life? Time To Roll Up a Sleeve

Giving the gift of life is more important than ever say officials from the American Red Cross as a blood shortage in the region continues. Blood supplies are at record low levels at this time of year. Red Cross officials says with Thanksgiving and the holidays around the corner they're...
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

Yakima Businesses That Recently Closed Their Doors for Good

Covid-19 has taken more than lives, it's created new challenges for business. Some have thrived some have changed their hours and some, sadly, are no more. This cute business had such exciting beginnings. A fresh menu offering delicious and hearty breakfasts, lunch, charcuterie, and incredible drink packages for special occasions. Opening at 1510 Summitview Ave there were so many plans, then Covid-19 hit. Being brand new the chance to apply for relief was not an option but owner Angie pivoted and found a new home with a brewery until she got her feet underneath her. Sadly, in the end, it was just too much and the business is no more. I have heard rumblings of a new spot that will feature all things cheese is on the horizon. More details to come.
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

Mega 99.3

