Move over EDM! The most high tech modern music of 2021 is classical. Specifically the piano. The piano is an instrument almost synonymous with tradition. Pianos evoke memories of great composers such as Bach and Beethoven. They make us think of festive Jane Austen parties, where some talented ingenue would take to the keys, entrancing the hearts of the polite gathering. However, this source of entertainment has fallen by the wayside as fewer and fewer people prioritize learning the instrument. Between the inundation of flashy, spectacle-ridden modern media and a lack of those knowledgeable of how to play, the piano has often been put in the proverbial corner.

7 DAYS AGO