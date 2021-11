Information disclosed in accordance with Market Abuse Regulation Article 19, paragraph 11. The Company announces that it is satisfied that all inside information which the Directors and the Company may have in the period leading up to the announcement of its results for the year ended 31st October 2021 has previously been, and will continue to be, notified via a regulatory information service. Therefore the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities.

