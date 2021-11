Margaret Ann Carden Campbell, 75, of Elizabethton, Tenn., went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at Johnson City Medical Center following a brief illness. She was born to the late Lloyd and Estalee Carden on September 22, 1946. Margaret was the eldest of four children. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother. Margaret treated every child that came into her life as one of her own. She loved having a house full of kids. Margaret always said when the kids were there she knew they were safe.

ELIZABETHTON, TN ・ 12 DAYS AGO