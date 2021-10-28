‘Landscapers’: See Olivia Colman & David Thewlis in First Teaser for True-Crime Dark Comedy (VIDEO)

Ron’s Gone Wrong may just capture one of the most realistic sci-fi futures seen onscreen in recent memory, in that it barely feels like a sci-fi future at all. True, it’s set in a world where almost every kid is followed around by a Bubble B*Bot, a pill-shape, toddler-size robot sidekick. Functionally, however, the B*Bots are little more than tricked-out iPhones — right down to the part where spending too much time with them turns out to be harmful for kids, and the tech companies don’t mind as long as it makes them money. But what the animated feature lacks...

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO