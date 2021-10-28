Dune Review – An Astounding Adaptation of a Fantasy Epic

What little I know about the universe of Dune is limited to one read-through of the first Frank Herbert novel long ago and a couple viewings of David Lynch’s 1984 adaptation that is substantially reduced from the novel yet still fascinating and bizarre (as one might expect from the filmmaker). I recognized the heavy influence the story has on Star Wars and countless other science-fiction tales over the decades, as well as the not-so-subtle metaphors that the “spice” industry has to the petroleum business right here on Earth. As adapted by director Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts, and Eric Roth, this new big-screen version of Dune (or Dune: Part I, to be precise) makes a few adjustments in the storytelling, but it seems the goal was to shoot the novel, enhance the story with spectacular, often breath-taking visuals (in addition to the special effects, director of photography Greig Fraser has truly outdone himself), and a cast of quite familiar faces—which is useful to have when attempting to keep track of dozens of characters.

