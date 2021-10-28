LCS Sioux City seizes more than $20 million in cocaine

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Veterans International Bridge intercepted a load of methamphetamine, hidden within a 1997 Freightliner truck. Buckets containing nearly 2,445 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Brownsville Port of Entry. (credit: U.S. Customs & Border Protection) “This substantial seizure illustrates the importance of remaining vigilant and our CBP officers used their experience and enforcement tools available in keeping these dangerous narcotics from entering our country,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry. The seizure took place on Friday, Oct. 22, at the Veterans International Bridge when a 60-year-old male Mexican citizen applied for entry into the United States driving the truck. CBP officers discovered 62 buckets which contained a total of 2,444.92 pounds of methamphetamine. The estimated street value of the methamphetamine from the seizure is $48,898,072. CBP officers seized the narcotics along with the vehicle, arrested the driver and turned him over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation.

