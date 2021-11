Wizards sharpshooter Davis Bertans suffered a left ankle sprain during Washington's Monday night clash in Atlanta, the team announced. He did not return to the game. Bertans took it hard to the rim in the second quarter before Hawks center Gorgui Dieng sent him to the free-throw line, where he proceeded to cash in both shots from the charity stripe while grimacing in pain. Bertans hobbled off the court and did not return.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO