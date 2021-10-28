CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union Gap, WA

Costumes, Live Music and Fun Sunday in Union Gap

By Lance Tormey
92.9 The Bull
92.9 The Bull
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's a Halloween celebration at the Yakima Farmers Market this Sunday which is Halloween 2021. Sunday is also the last day of the market this year. Lots of fun including a costume contest on Sunday, Halloween. For the last day of the market you'll find a Halloween celebration...

929thebull.com

Comments / 0

Related
92.9 The Bull

Own Your Very Own Hobbit Home in Yakima!

I don't know if you are a fan of hobbits or not but if you love eating. FYI, you're halfway there. Being a hobbit is so much more than breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks. There's a system. Living That Hobbit Life. Breakfast 7 am. Second Breakfast 9 am. Elevenses 11...
YAKIMA, WA
92.9 The Bull

Spectacular Halloween 2021 Photo Gallery

Halloween 2021 is a wrap! Hopefully, you received all the candy you could possibly handle, parents and kids! This was my very first year in a house getting to hand out candy and I had SO much fun. Learned a lesson as well, gotta make sure to trim those rose bushes, a poor fairy got stuck in them. No injury to her or her adorable outfit but I promise to do better!
CELEBRATIONS
92.9 The Bull

5 of the Best Sandwich Places in the Yakima Valley

Today is national sub sandwich day, what better way to celebrate than with a delicious sub sure to hit the spot? We collected the five best sub sandwich places in the Yakima valley based on real reviews. If you think we may have missed your favorite sandwich shop make sure...
YAKIMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yakima, WA
Lifestyle
Local
Washington Lifestyle
Union Gap, WA
Lifestyle
City
Union Gap, WA
City
Yakima, WA
92.9 The Bull

Black Friday Deals are Coming to Yakima in a big way!

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, as families gather to stuff their bellies with delicious food, share stories of life and argue about politics. When the leftovers are put away adults go out and play. Well they go shop till they drop really. Deals are coming in a big way...
YAKIMA, WA
92.9 The Bull

Two Unordinary Places to Get Your Christmas Decorations in Yakima

HALLOWEEN IS OVER, NOW LET'S TALK ABOUT CHRISTMAS!. Okay, now that Halloween is over, it's safe for me to start singing, "All I Want for Christmas Is You" by Mariah Carey! We all know that retail stores have been trying to be slick with pulling out all the Christmas stuff and putting them on the shelves. It was like they couldn't even wait until MEMORIAL DAY was over before some stores started stuffing small sections of the store with Christmassy things. We saw them, they weren't SLICK!
YAKIMA, WA
92.9 The Bull

Everything But the Pumpkin Take Home Party at Valley Mall

You have from now until October 30th to swing by Valley Mall, located at 2529 Main St, Union Gap, WA 98903 to grab your take-home Halloween party bag!. Don't lie, you know you want to go shopping OR at the very least, window shopping right now so head on down and take a walk around the mall and be a hero for the kids, nieces, nephews, and grandkids by hitting up concierge services, located close to the front entrance of Valley Mall and ask for an Everything But the Pumpkin Take Home Party Bag!
UNION GAP, WA
92.9 The Bull

Spectacular Fall Colors Across the Yakima Valley (Photo Gallery)

Each area of the World is showing off different types of colorful transformation and the Yakima Valley is no different. There's a refreshing smell and a reminder that colder weather is near as crisp air hits your cheeks, not yet quite cold enough to freeze the grass, raindrops shine bright with green, yellow, orange, and red leaves scattered across the valley. The sunrises are simply stunning if you're willing to wake early enough to catch them.
YAKIMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Music#Halloween Party#Dessert#Movies
92.9 The Bull

The Best Ways to Find Love in the Yakima Valley

Wether you're new to dating or fresh out of a relationship looking for the love of your life, We've got the best ways to meet new people and maybe even the love of your life. We wish this is a for sure thing but there's no perfect formula to finding the one, however these are some great ways to find that special someone in your life.
YAKIMA, WA
92.9 The Bull

Time To Go Shopping and Help a Child This Christmas

It's time to go Christmas shopping for kids in the Yakima Valley. The U.S. Marines and the Salvation Army in Yakima are hoping you'll go shopping for a new toy this year to donate to the Marines Toys For Tots program. Collection boxes are now appearing in many places in...
YAKIMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Halloween
92.9 The Bull

Shoppers Want Kitten Rescued at Yakima Walmart

Shoppers at the West Valley Walmart say a kitten is trapped in the rafter of the store after getting into the building through a loading dock. Tuesday is day 8 for the kitten caught in the roof of Walmart. Today is day 8 and a Yakima cat rescue volunteer says...
YAKIMA, WA
92.9 The Bull

Can You Give The Gift of Life? Time To Roll Up a Sleeve

Giving the gift of life is more important than ever say officials from the American Red Cross as a blood shortage in the region continues. Blood supplies are at record low levels at this time of year. Red Cross officials says with Thanksgiving and the holidays around the corner they're...
YAKIMA, WA
92.9 The Bull

Yakima Businesses That Recently Closed Their Doors for Good

Covid-19 has taken more than lives, it's created new challenges for business. Some have thrived some have changed their hours and some, sadly, are no more. This cute business had such exciting beginnings. A fresh menu offering delicious and hearty breakfasts, lunch, charcuterie, and incredible drink packages for special occasions. Opening at 1510 Summitview Ave there were so many plans, then Covid-19 hit. Being brand new the chance to apply for relief was not an option but owner Angie pivoted and found a new home with a brewery until she got her feet underneath her. Sadly, in the end, it was just too much and the business is no more. I have heard rumblings of a new spot that will feature all things cheese is on the horizon. More details to come.
YAKIMA, WA
92.9 The Bull

Need a last Minute Halloween Costume? We can Help!

Halloween is the one time of year everyone gets dressed up as whatever they want, including pop culture references, memes, tv, and movie characters, you name it. Perhaps you don't have a costume this year, we got you covered. These costumes you can make for cheap or with household items,...
LIFESTYLE
92.9 The Bull

6 Places you can Still Find Pumpkins for this Halloween

It's the most spookiest time of the year, people are decorating, monsters are making costumes and kids are getting their treat buckets ready. The only thing missing is a Jack-O-Lantern. Maybe you can't make it out to a farm or pumpkin patch this year, but don't freight, there are 6...
YAKIMA, WA
92.9 The Bull

92.9 The Bull

Yakima, WA
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
926K+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 The Bull plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy