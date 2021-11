In August, a former community health aide from Kasigluk died of COVID-19. Her name was Sharon Slim, and she was 46 years old. When Slim tested positive for COVID-19, she didn’t go to the hospital right away. She was living in Anchorage and taking care of her mother. Since she had worked for over a decade as a community health aide, she knew to monitor her oxygen levels. When they plummeted, she checked herself into the Alaska Native Medical Center.

